Ardscoil Ris hurlers begin their Harty Cup campaign against Tipperary opposition

ARDSCOIL RIS set out on their 2022/23 Dr Harty Cup campaign this Wednesday.

The defending All-Ireland champions play Cashel Community School in their opening game of the TUS Munster Post Primary Schools Senior (U19) A Hurling Championship in Cappamore at 1.30 this October 26.

The North Circular Road secondary school will then play St Flannans of Ennis in their second group game on November 16.

Cashel defeated St St Flannans 5-12 to 2-20 two weeks ago in the opening game of the group phase. Two of the three sides will reach the quarter finals in January.

Ardscoil Ris have just two survivors from the starting team that defeated St Kierans College in the All-Ireland final last March in Croke Park – Michael Gavin and Cian Scully.

Riain McNamara, Diarmuid Stritch and Sean McMahon were introduced as subs in that win and are also still eligible for an Ardscoil Ris side managed by teachers Liam Cronin, Derek Larkin and Paul Flanagan, along with Damien Gillane (Patrickswell).

The Limerick city side are working with a 36-man panel. There are 15 clubs represented - nine from Limerick and six from south-east Clare.

Gavin and Scully and they are joint-captains this season - Scully was wing back on the Limerick team that lost the All-Ireland U20 final to Kilkenny in May.

Elsewhere in the Ardscoil Ris panel, many are stepping up from last year's Dean Ryan Cup side, who lost the Munster U16 1/2 final to St Flannans.

Ardscoil Ris did of course lose last year's Harty Cup final to Tulla before regrouping to defeat Athenry (Galway), Good Counsel (Wexford) and St Kierans (Kilkenny) to win a historic first All-Ireland PPS Senior A Hurling title.

PANEL: Andrew Stack, James Finn, James Linnane, Jim Beary and John O'Keeffe (all Na Piarsaigh); Padraig Heffernan, Sam Hickey and Shane Gleeson (all Adare), Sean Morrissey, Daniel Scully and Cian Scully (all Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue); Jack Butler and Stephen Hassett (both Ahane); Fintan Fitzgerald and Seán Duff (both Mungret St Pauls); Michael Gavin (Ballybrown), Fionn O'Brien (Bruree), Cathal Mangan (Croom), Conor Foley (Murroe-Boher); Cathal Lohan, Daire Neville, Eoin Carey, Eoin Deegan, Jake Higgins, Jake Moylan, Jamie Moylan, Marc O'Brien and Riain McNamara (all Cratloe); Danny Chaplin, Matthew O'Halloran, Niall Liddane (all Sixmilebridge); Diarmuid Stritch and Michael Collins (both Clonlara); Sean Arthur (Newmarket On Fergus), Joe Sherlock (Meelick-Parteen), Sean McMahon (Smith O'Briens).