23 Oct 2022

Celebration event in Croke Park to honour Limerick's All-Ireland hurling title victory

Jerome O'Connell

23 Oct 2022 12:30 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK hurling's All-Ireland title victory will be feted in Croke Park next month.

Limerick GAA and Club Limerick Dublin are hosting a three-in-a-row Luncheon Celebration on Friday November 18 in the Hogan Suite in Croke Park.

Four months after the Limerick hurling heroes retained the Liam MacCarthy Cup title, manager John Kiely, coach Paul Kinnerk and captain Declan Hannon will be back in Croke Park to take part in a panel discussion led by RTE's Marie Crowe.

Entertainment at the 12.30pm luncheon will be provided by Tierney Talks.

Tickets are €150 and all funds raised go to the training fund for the Limerick senior hurlers in 2023.

Further information is available from Club Limerick Dublin chairman Paul Stapleton on 087-2058572 or info.clublimerick@gaa.ie

Last month, the Limerick hurling success was toasted at a Club Limerick London social event.

Next weekend, Club Limerick New York hosts it's Three-in-a-Row Celebration Dance in the Lake Isle Country Club, Eastchester.

The Friday, November 4 dance will be attended by some players and management with the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Further details on the event and Club Limerick New York are available from Eddie Wiley on or (914) 557-3237 or journalclublimericknewyork@ gmail.com or Brendan O’Sullivan on (917) 417-1035 or danceinfoclublimericknewyork@ gmail.com

Local News

