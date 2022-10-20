Limerick GAA Adult and Underage hurling and football fixtures for the weekend October 22/23

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed the following fixtures for the weekend October 22/23.
Saturday October 22
County Junior A Hurling Championship semi finals
St Kierans v Killeedy in Newcastle West at 3pm
Dromcollogher-Broadford v Patrickswell in Croagh at 3pm
U17 Football Division 1 Championship semi finals
Fr Caseys v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Mick Neville Park at 10am
Mungret St Pauls v Monaleen in Mick Neville Park at 12pm
U17 Football Division 2 Championship semi finals
Adare v Ahane in Mick Neville Park at 10am
Pallasgreen v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Mick Neville Park at 12pm
U15 Football Division 1 Championship Final
Mungret St Pauls v Monaleen in Mick Neville Park at 2pm
U15 Football Division 2 Championship Final
Galtee Gaels v Oola in Mick Neville Park at 2pm
Sunday October 23
County Intermediate Hurling Championship semi finals
Na Piarsaigh v Granagh-Ballingarry in Clarina at 1pm
Croagh-Kilfinny v Pallasgreen in Claughaun at 3pm
County Senior Football Championship semi finals
Newcastle West v Monaleen in Askeaton at 1pm
Adare v Fr Caseys in Newcastle West at 4pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Relegation Final
Ballybrown v Ahane in Fedamore at 12noon
County Premier U21 Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2
Doon v Garryspillane in Kilteely at 12noon
County U21 A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2
Bruff v Adare in Bruff at 12noon
Cappamore v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Cappamore at 12noon
County U21 A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 2
Croagh-Kilfinny-Rathkeale v South Liberties-Crecora Manister in Croagh at 12noon
County U21 A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 2
Killacolla Gaels v Granagh-Ballingarry in Bruree at 12noon
County U21 B Hurling Championship Round 2
Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore v Claughaun in Ballybricken-Bohermore at 12noon
Templeglantine v Glenroe in Templeglantine at 12noon
County U21 B Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2
St Kierans v St Patricks in Coolcappa at 12noon
Dromin-Athlacca v Caherline in Dromin-Athlacca at 12noon
County U21 B Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 2
Killeedy-Tounafulla v Knockaderry in Kileedy at 12noon
County U21 B Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 3
Belville Gaels v Knockainey in Feenagh at 12noon
U17 Football Division 2 Shield semi final
Galbally v St Kierans in Galbally at 12noon
