Search

20 Oct 2022

Limerick GAA Adult and Underage hurling and football fixtures for the weekend October 22/23

Limerick GAA Adult and Underage hurling and football fixtures for the weekend October 22/23

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

20 Oct 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed the following fixtures for the weekend October 22/23.

Saturday October 22

County Junior A Hurling Championship semi finals

St Kierans v Killeedy in Newcastle West at 3pm

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Patrickswell in Croagh at 3pm

U17 Football Division 1 Championship semi finals

Fr Caseys v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Mick Neville Park at 10am

Mungret St Pauls v Monaleen in Mick Neville Park at 12pm

U17 Football Division 2 Championship semi finals

Adare v Ahane in Mick Neville Park at 10am

Pallasgreen v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Mick Neville Park at 12pm

U15 Football Division 1 Championship Final

Mungret St Pauls v Monaleen in Mick Neville Park at 2pm

U15 Football Division 2 Championship Final

Galtee Gaels v Oola in Mick Neville Park at 2pm

Sunday October 23

County Intermediate Hurling Championship semi finals

Na Piarsaigh v Granagh-Ballingarry in Clarina at 1pm

Croagh-Kilfinny v Pallasgreen in Claughaun at 3pm

County Senior Football Championship semi finals

Newcastle West v Monaleen in Askeaton at 1pm

Adare v Fr Caseys in Newcastle West at 4pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Relegation Final

Ballybrown v Ahane in Fedamore at 12noon 

County Premier U21 Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2

Doon v Garryspillane in Kilteely at 12noon

County U21 A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2

Bruff v Adare in Bruff at 12noon

Cappamore v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Cappamore at 12noon

County U21 A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 2

Croagh-Kilfinny-Rathkeale v South Liberties-Crecora Manister in Croagh at 12noon

County U21 A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 2

Killacolla Gaels v Granagh-Ballingarry in Bruree at 12noon

County U21 B Hurling Championship Round 2

Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore v Claughaun in Ballybricken-Bohermore at 12noon

Templeglantine v Glenroe in Templeglantine at 12noon

County U21 B Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2

St Kierans v St Patricks in Coolcappa at 12noon

Dromin-Athlacca v Caherline in Dromin-Athlacca at 12noon

County U21 B Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 2

Killeedy-Tounafulla v Knockaderry in Kileedy at 12noon

County U21 B Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 3

Belville Gaels v Knockainey in Feenagh at 12noon

U17 Football Division 2 Shield semi final

Galbally v St Kierans in Galbally at 12noon

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media