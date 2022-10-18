Fixtures confirmed: County final places up for grabs in Limerick club hurling and football

Michael O'Brien of South Liberties clears his lines during the Limerick SHC semi final against Na Piarsaigh last Saturday | PICTURE: Sportsfile
IT'S a weekend of semi finals as Limerick GAA confirm the club hurling and football championship schedule for the weekend of October 22/23.
With five of the 10 adult championship final pairings now confirmed, another three competitions will be down to their deciders after this Saturday and Sunday.
It's semi finals time in senior football and in intermediate and junior A hurling.
Limerick SFC holders Newcastle West face a repeat of last year’s last four tie with Monaleen, while Adare play a sixth successive semi final when they face newcomers Fr Caseys, who are semi finalists for the first time since 2014.
While Newcastle West and Adare are no strangers to county final day, city side Monaleen are seeking a first final appearance since the last of their six title wins in 2016 and Fr Caseys are looking to end a wait stretching back to 2009.
FIXTURES
Irish Wire Products Ltd County Senior Football Championship semi finals
Newcastle West v Monaleen, Sunday October 23 in Askeaton at 1pm
Adare v Fr Caseys, Sunday October 23 in Newcastle West at 4pm
Nick Grene County Intermediate Hurling Championship semi finals
Na Piarsaigh v Granagh-Ballingarry, Sunday October 23 in Clarina at 1pm
Croagh-Kilfinny v Pallasgreen, Sunday October 23 in Claughaun at 3pm
Woodlands House Hotel County Junior A Hurling Championship semi finals
Dromcollogher-Broadford v Patrickswell, Saturday October 22 in Croagh at 3pm
St Kierans v Killeedy, Saturday October 22 in Newcastle West at 3pm
Woodlands House Hotel County Junior A Hurling Relegation Final
Ballybrown v Ahane, Sunday October 23 in Fedamore at 12noon
Bellefield Gardens, which will be the subject of a filtered permeability trial in Limerick city. PIC: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.