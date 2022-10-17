TUS Gaelic Grounds reopening confirmed for mouth-watering Limerick club hurling final

LIMERICK club hurling standard bearers Na Piarsaigh and Kilmallock are to collide in a mouth-watering final of the Bon Secours Limerick senior championship.

Between them, the Caherdavin men and south Limerick side have won 10 of the last 12 Daly Cup titles and on Sunday October 30 are set to meet in the Limerick SHC final.

The final has been confirmed for the TUS Gaelic Grounds on October 30 with a 4.30 start for a game that will be live on TG4.

It will be the first game on the new surface in the Limerick GAA Headquarters, which has been closed since July 19. A 'hardier' rye grass has been used while a synthetic all-weather surface has been installed along the sideline in front of the Mackey Stand.

The October Bank Holiday weekend final will be the first between two dominant sides in Limerick club hurling since 2017, when the city side were winners. Their only other final clash was a 2014 win for Kilmallock.

Na Piarsaigh reached their 10th county SHC final since 2009 with a straight forward semi final win over South Liberties on Saturday but 24-hours later champions Kilmallock had to defy the weather and overturn a seven point deficit with a late rally of scores and an injury time goal to score a one point win over Doon.

It's a 20th county final appearance for Kilmallock. The holders are 12-time champions but will be playing in back-to-back finals for the first time since 1991-92. The men in green and white haven’t retained a Daly Cup crown since the days of their hat-trick; 1973-75.

Also over the weekend, the pairing was confirmed for the second tier – Lyons of Limerick Premier IHC with Monaleen advancing to meet Bruff in the final on Halloween Bank Holiday weekend. Monaleen overcame Effin, while Bruff defeated Newcastle West after extra time.

The Monaleen v Bruff final is set for Saturday October 29 in Kilmallock at 3pm.

In the Nick Grene Ltd Limerick IHC, the final four are now known and both semi finals are next Sunday, October 23 - Na Piarsaigh v Granagh-Ballingarry in Clarina at 1pm and Croagh-Kilfinny v Pallasgreen in Claughaun at 3pm.

In football, the Griffins Coaches Limerick IFC final will be between Na Piarsaigh and Dromcollogher-Broadford on Saturday October 29 in Askeaton at 3.30, the Woodlands Hotel Limerick Premier JAFC final will be Castlemahon v Feenagh-Kilmeedy on Sunday November 6 at 12noon in Tournafulla and the Woodlands JAFC final will be between Mungret and Granagh-Ballingarry on Saturday October 29 in Croom at 3pm.