10 All-Ireland winners do battle as Doon and Kilmallock meet in Limerick hurling semi final

FOR the third successive year it's Doon v Kilmallock in the semi finals of the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship this Sunday.

The rivals meet in Bruff at 3.30 looking to reach a Sunday October 30 Limerick SHC final against Na Piarsaigh.

In a star-studded encounter 10 of Limerick's 37-man All-Ireland SHC winning panel will be in action. And this semi final will also feature six players from the matchday panel from May's All-Ireland U20 hurling final.

When these sides met in the group phase earlier this year, they finished level.

In last year's semi final Kilmallock were winners but Doon won the 2020 semi final encounter.

Doon are looking to reach a third Limerick SHC final in five years and a fifth ever.

The east Limerick side are managed by Tadgh Hayes and coached by Blackrock duo Jimmy Quilty and Aidan Fitzgerald.

Key to their return to the Limerick SHC final will be Richie English, Darragh O’Donovan, Barry Murphy, Pat Ryan and Josh Ryan, as well as young guns Adam English, Chris Thomas, Cian O’Donovan and Eddie Stokes.

Kilmallock are chasing a 20th county final appearance. The holders are 12-time champions but are looking to reach back-to-back finals for the first time since 1991-92.

The men in green and white haven’t retained a Daly Cup crown since the days of their hat-trick; 1973-75.

The champions are coached this season by Fintan O'Connor, who replaced Tony Considine.

The south Limerick side had six players on John Kiely's Liam MacCarthy Cup winning panel this Summer - Graeme Mulcahy, Barry Hennessy, Robbie Hanley, Aaron Costello, Oisin O’Reilly and Micheal Houlihan.

Youthful duo Shane O'Brien and Conor Hanley Clarke and as well as O'Loughlin brothers, Paddy, Philip and Mark, Gavin O'Mahony and Paudie O'Brien will also be key figures for the side in green.

Both sides have injury concerns - Doon with Adam English, Barry Murphy and Mikey O'Brien all on the treatment table of late, while Kilmallock have had Oisin O'Reilly, Micheal Houlihan, Paudie O'Brien and Shane O'Brien all nursing knocks.

Sunday October 16 fixtures

County Senior Hurling Championship semi final

Kilmallock v Doon in Bruff at 3.30pm

County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship semi final

Monaleen v Effin in Fedamore at 1pm

County Intermediate Hurling Championship quarter final

Bruree v Pallasgreen in Kilteely at 1pm

County Intermediate Football Championship semi final

Dromcollogher-Broadford v St Senans in Newcastle West at 3pm