In Pictures: Fr Caseys defeat Kildimo-Pallaskenry to end 12 year wait in the Limerick SFC

ABBEYFEALE GAA club Fr Caseys defeated Kidimo-Pallaskenry in the quarter finals of the Irish Wire Products Limerick senior club football championship last weekend.
The victory ended a 12 year wait for the west Limerick side to taste victory in the knockout stages of the Limerick SFC.
Fr Caseys contested the 2009 Limerick SFC final but across the last 12 seasons they have reached the knockout stages in nine campaigns without victory.
The side from the Kerry border now play 2020 champions Adare in the semi final.
Photographer Brendan Gleeson was in attendance for the Limerick Leader.
