Three intriguing clashes in the Limerick senior club hurling championship this Saturday

THREE key games in round four of the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship this Saturday.

For some crucial points on offer in search of quarter final and semi final spots, while for others the quest is to climb away from relegation issues ahead of next weekend's final round group games in the Limerick SHC.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Blackrock in Ballyagran at 2pm

A first ever meeting of these teams at senior championship level but they are familiar foes from the Premier IHC where they met in the 2019 final. A replay was needed in that final before The Rockies earned promotion into the senior ranks.

The sides also drew in the PIHC group stages in '19, while in 2018 Kildimo-Pallaskenry scored four goals in defeating the Kilfinane-Ardpatrick side.

This 2pm fixture is also a clash between the last two SHC County Cup winners. Blackrock now in their third season up senior have won just one game and drawn one game (both against Garryspillane) in seven outings in the group stages of the Limerick SHC.

Last year they had to beat Monaleen in a relegation play-off to maintain their senior status and this season they remain without a win and will look to try overturn the men in blue before a final round tie with Mungret.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry have two wins from three outings this campaign and with Garryspillane to play in the final round, the dual club are poised for a shot at a quarter final place.

All-Ireland SHC winner Darren O'Connell is carrying an injury for Kildimo-Pallaskenry, while Blackrock's Richie McCarthy was forced off injured in the closing stages of their one point loss to South Liberties last weekend.

Na Piarsaigh v Adare in Clarina at 6pm

Title favourites Na Piarsaigh have already confirmed their progress to the knockout stages and games against Adare and Ahane will determine if the Light Blues will contest the quarter finals on October 8-10 or advance directly into the semi final a week later.

The Caherdavin side boast the only 100% record left in the championship after wins over Doon, Kilmallock and Patrickswell. Certainly an impressive start for Kieran Bermingham’s team, who have already won Division One League honours the season.

It’s the 13th year out of the last 14 seasons that Na Piarsaigh will be involved in the business end of the championship. Since 2009, their only year away from the knockout stages was 2016.

Na Piarsaigh’s first final appearance was in 2009 when they lost to Adare. These sides meet in round four this weekend but fortunes are now very much different.

While the city side are among the current standard bearers, Adare are still chasing a first win this season.

Recent meetings between the teams in the Limerick SHC have been rare - they drew in 2015 but since then the city side were double-digit winners in 2018 and '19.

Adare were without the injured John Fitzgibbon, Mike Keane and Wayne McNamara in last year's loss to Kilmallock, while Na Piarsaigh welcomed back Jerome Boylan for his first start after injury in their win over The Well.

Patrickswell v Doon in Kilmallock at 6pm

These two have built up a recent rivalry in the Limerick SHC. Doon won last year and the year before the sides finished level. In 2019 Patrickswell won twice - in the group stages and semi final, while in 2019 Doon won twice - in the group stages and semi final.

To-date in 2022, Doon have two wins from three, while Patrickswell have just one win.

Doon have Kilmallock still to come, while The Well conclude the group phase against Adare.

Doon arrive into Kilmallock on the back of a 16-point win over Ahane when they scored five goals. They were without injured defender Mikey O'Brien in that tie and had Adam English substituted injured. Cian O'Donovan featured for the first time this campaign while fellow Limerick U20 player Eddie Stokes remains sidelined.

Patrickswell continue with the injured Cian Lynch but did have Kevin O'Brien and Calvin Carroll in for first starts when they lost to Na Piarsaigh last weekend.

Saturday September 10 Fixtures

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4

Na Piarsaigh v Adare in Clarina at 6pm

Patrickswell v Doon in Kilmallock at 6pm

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Blackrock in Ballyagran at 2pm

County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 5

Dromin-Athlacca v Monaleen in Fedamore at 5pm

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4

Bruree v Caherline in Hospital at 4pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4

Ballybricken-Bohermore v Crecora-Manister in Cappamore at 6pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4

St Patricks v Claughaun in Caherdavin at 6pm

Killeedy v Ahane in Croagh at 6pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 4

Tournafulla v Old Christians in the Bog Garden at 3pm