Limerick GAA Adult and Underage hurling and football fixtures for the week September 8-14

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed the following fixtures for the period from Thursday September 8 to Wednesday September 14.
Thursday September 8
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4
Ballybrown v Garryspillane in Caherconlish at 6pm
County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 5
Bruff v Newcastle West in Feenagh at 6pm
County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4
Croom v Na Piarsaigh in Mungret at 6pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 4
Rathkeale v Kilteely-Dromkeen in Kilbreedy at 6pm
County Intermediate Football Championship Round 4
St Senans v Glin in Rhebogue at 8pm
U13 Football Division 3
(First named team at home at 6.30pm - unless stated otherwise)
St Patricks v Monaleen
Ballybricken-Bohermore Fedamore v Ballylanders
Galtee Gaels v Caherconlish
U13 Hurling Division 3
(First named team at home at 6.30pm - unless stated otherwise)
Knockainey v Crecora-Manister
Friday September 9
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4
Kilmallock v Ahane in Doon at 6pm
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4
Mungret St Pauls v South Liberties in Childers Road at 6pm
U13 Football Division 2
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Na Piarsaigh at 6.45pm
U15 Football Division 3C
Bruff v Mungret St Pauls at 6.45pm
U17 Football Division 2A
(First named team at home at 6.30pm - unless stated otherwise)
St Kierans v Croom
Saturday September 10
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4
Na Piarsaigh v Adare in Ballybrown at 6pm
Patrickswell v Doon in Kilmallock at 6pm
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Blackrock in Ballyagran at 2pm
County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 5
Dromin-Athlacca v Monaleen in Fedamore at 5pm
County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4
Bruree v Caherline in Hospital at 4pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4
Ballybricken-Bohermore v Crecora-Manister in Cappamore at 6pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4
St Patricks v Claughaun in Caherdavin at 6pm
Killeedy v Ahane in Croagh at 6pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 4
Tournafulla v Old Christians in the Bog Garden at 3pm
U17 Football Division 1
(First named team at home at 11am - unless stated otherwise)
Monaleen v Oola
Cappagh-Rathkeale v Kildimo-Pallaskenry
Fr Caseys v Mungret St Pauls
U17 Football Division 2A
(First named team at home at 11am - unless stated otherwise)
Belville Gaels v Adare
Killacolla Gaels v Shannon Gaels
U17 Football Division 2B
(First named team at home at 11am - unless stated otherwise)
Ballybrown v Na Piarsaigh
Pallasgreen v Ahane
U17 Football Division 3A
(First named team at home at 11am - unless stated otherwise)
St Patricks v Askeaton-Ballysteen-Kilcornan
U17 Football Division 3B
(First named team at home at 11am - unless stated otherwise)
Ballylanders v Coshlea Gaels
Hospital-Herbertstown v Bruff
Caherconlish v Galtee Gaels
Cappamore v Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore
U13 Hurling Division 2 Championship Final
Granagh-Ballingarry v Newcastle West in Mick Neville Park at 11am
U13 Hurling Division 2 Shield Final
Dromcollogher-Broadford v Mungret St Pauls in Mick Neville Park at 11am
U13 Hurling Division 3 Championship Semi Final
St Kierans v Blackrock in Mick Neville Park at 12.15pm
U13 Hurling Division 3 Championship Semi Final
Pallasgreen v Knockaderry in Mick Neville Park at 12.15pm
Sunday September 11
County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 5
Knockainey v Cappamore in Kilteely at 1pm
Effin v Glenroe in Kilfinane at 6pm
County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4
Murroe-Boher v Feohanagh in Ballybrown at 1pm
County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4
Granagh-Ballingarry v Pallasgreen in Bruff at 1pm
Croagh-Kilfinny v Kilmallock in Newcastle West at 1pm
Hospital-Herbertstown v Knockaderry at 6pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4
Templeglantine v Staker Wallace in Feenagh at 1pm
Dromcollogher-Broadford v Blackrock in Ballyagran at 1pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4
Monagea v Castletown-Ballyagran in Dromcollogher at 3pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 4
Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Ballybrown in Croagh at 12noon
St Kierans v Doon in Childers Road at 6pm
Askeaton v Mungret St Pauls in Ballybrown at 6pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 4
Garryspillane v Patrickswell in Caherconlish at 6pm
U13 Hurling Division 1 Championship Final
Ahane v Murroe-Boher in Claughaun at 11am
Monday September 12
U15 Hurling Division 3
Knockaderry v Cappamore at 6.30pm
U17 Football Division 3A
St Senans v Mountcollins at 7pm
Mungret St Pauls v Newcastle West
Tuesday September 13
County U19 A Hurling Championship Final
Garryspillane v Coshlea Gaels in Rhebogue at 8pm
Wednesday September 14
U17 Hurling Division 1
Na Piarsaigh v Murroe-Boher
Garryspillane v Bruff
Monaleen v Mungret St Pauls
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Doon
U17 Hurling Division 2
Cappamore v Patrickswell
Belville Gaels v Kilmallock
Ahane v Crecora-Manister
U17 Hurling Division 3A
Templeglantine v Dromcollogher-Broadford
Askeaton-Ballysteen-Kilcornan v Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore
Croagh-Kilfinny-Rathkeale v Adare
U17 Hurling Division 3B
Coshlea Gaels v Glenroe
Caherline v Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue
South Liberties v Claughaun-St Patricks
