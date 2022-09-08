Search

08 Sept 2022

Limerick GAA Adult and Underage hurling and football fixtures for the week September 8-14

Limerick GAA Adult and Underage hurling and football fixtures for the week September 1-7

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

08 Sept 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed the following fixtures for the period from Thursday September 8 to Wednesday September 14.

Thursday September 8

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4

Ballybrown v Garryspillane in Caherconlish at 6pm

County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 5

Bruff v Newcastle West in Feenagh at 6pm

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4

Croom v Na Piarsaigh in Mungret at 6pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 4

Rathkeale v Kilteely-Dromkeen in Kilbreedy at 6pm

County Intermediate Football Championship Round 4

St Senans v Glin in Rhebogue at 8pm

U13 Football Division 3

(First named team at home at 6.30pm - unless stated otherwise) 

St Patricks v Monaleen

Ballybricken-Bohermore Fedamore v Ballylanders

Galtee Gaels v Caherconlish

U13 Hurling Division 3

(First named team at home at 6.30pm - unless stated otherwise)

Knockainey v Crecora-Manister

Friday September 9

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4

Kilmallock v Ahane in Doon at 6pm

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4

Mungret St Pauls v South Liberties in Childers Road at 6pm

U13 Football Division 2

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Na Piarsaigh at 6.45pm

U15 Football Division 3C

Bruff v Mungret St Pauls at 6.45pm

U17 Football Division 2A

(First named team at home at 6.30pm - unless stated otherwise)

St Kierans v Croom

Saturday September 10

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4

Na Piarsaigh v Adare in Ballybrown at 6pm

Patrickswell v Doon in Kilmallock at 6pm

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Blackrock in Ballyagran at 2pm

County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 5

Dromin-Athlacca v Monaleen in Fedamore at 5pm

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4

Bruree v Caherline in Hospital at 4pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4

Ballybricken-Bohermore v Crecora-Manister in Cappamore at 6pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4

St Patricks v Claughaun in Caherdavin at 6pm

Killeedy v Ahane in Croagh at 6pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 4

Tournafulla v Old Christians in the Bog Garden at 3pm

U17 Football Division 1

(First named team at home at 11am - unless stated otherwise)

Monaleen v Oola

Cappagh-Rathkeale v Kildimo-Pallaskenry

Fr Caseys v Mungret St Pauls

U17 Football Division 2A

(First named team at home at 11am - unless stated otherwise)

Belville Gaels v Adare

Killacolla Gaels v Shannon Gaels

U17 Football Division 2B

(First named team at home at 11am - unless stated otherwise)

Ballybrown v Na Piarsaigh

Pallasgreen v Ahane

U17 Football Division 3A

(First named team at home at 11am - unless stated otherwise)

St Patricks v Askeaton-Ballysteen-Kilcornan

U17 Football Division 3B

(First named team at home at 11am - unless stated otherwise)

Ballylanders v Coshlea Gaels

Hospital-Herbertstown v Bruff

Caherconlish v Galtee Gaels

Cappamore v Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore 

U13 Hurling Division 2 Championship Final

Granagh-Ballingarry v Newcastle West in Mick Neville Park at 11am

U13 Hurling Division 2 Shield Final 

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Mungret St Pauls in Mick Neville Park at 11am 

U13 Hurling Division 3 Championship Semi Final

St Kierans v Blackrock  in Mick Neville Park at 12.15pm

U13 Hurling Division 3 Championship Semi Final

Pallasgreen v Knockaderry in Mick Neville Park at 12.15pm

Sunday September 11

County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 5

Knockainey v Cappamore in Kilteely at 1pm

Effin v Glenroe in Kilfinane at 6pm

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4

Murroe-Boher v Feohanagh in Ballybrown at 1pm

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4

Granagh-Ballingarry v Pallasgreen in Bruff at 1pm

Croagh-Kilfinny v Kilmallock in Newcastle West at 1pm

Hospital-Herbertstown v Knockaderry at 6pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 4

Templeglantine v Staker Wallace in Feenagh at 1pm

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Blackrock in Ballyagran at 1pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 4

Monagea v Castletown-Ballyagran in Dromcollogher at 3pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 4

Feenagh-Kilmeedy v Ballybrown in Croagh at 12noon

St Kierans v Doon in Childers Road at 6pm

Askeaton v Mungret St Pauls in Ballybrown at 6pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 4

Garryspillane v Patrickswell in Caherconlish at 6pm

U13 Hurling Division 1 Championship Final

Ahane v Murroe-Boher in Claughaun at 11am

Monday September 12

U15 Hurling Division 3

Knockaderry v Cappamore at 6.30pm

U17 Football Division 3A

St Senans v Mountcollins at 7pm

Mungret St Pauls v Newcastle West

Tuesday September 13

County U19 A Hurling Championship Final 

Garryspillane v Coshlea Gaels in Rhebogue at 8pm

Wednesday September 14

U17 Hurling Division 1

Na Piarsaigh v Murroe-Boher

Garryspillane v Bruff

Monaleen v Mungret St Pauls

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Doon

U17 Hurling Division 2

Cappamore v Patrickswell

Belville Gaels v Kilmallock

Ahane v Crecora-Manister

U17 Hurling Division 3A

Templeglantine v Dromcollogher-Broadford

Askeaton-Ballysteen-Kilcornan v Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore

Croagh-Kilfinny-Rathkeale v Adare

U17 Hurling Division 3B

Coshlea Gaels v Glenroe

Caherline v Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue

South Liberties v Claughaun-St Patricks

