29 Aug 2022

Fixtures confirmed: Schedule of 28 games as the Limerick club hurling championship returns

Action from the Na Piarsaigh and Kilmallock round two tie in the Limerick SHC. PIC: Kieran Ryan-Benson

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

29 Aug 2022 9:30 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE Limerick club hurling championships swing back into action this weekend.

There are 28 games scheduled across the top four tiers of Limerick club hurling.

It's the first of three successive weekends of club hurling championship action that will shape the knockout stages of the senior, intermediate and junior competitions.

The headline action this September 1-4 are six games in round three of the Bon Secours Limerick SHC.

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3

Adare v Kilmallock, Thursday September 1 in Ballyagran at 6.15pm

Doon v Ahane, Friday September 2 in Cappamore at 6.15pm

Patrickswell v Na Piarsaigh, Saturday September 3 in Kilmallock at 6.15pm

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3

Blackrock v South Liberties, Saturday September 3 in Cappamore at 6.15pm

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Ballybrown, Saturday September 3 in Askeaton at 6pm

Garryspillane v Mungret St Pauls, Sunday September 4 in Doon at 6.15pm

County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 4

Bruff v Monaleen, Thursday September 1 in Caherconlish at 6.15pm

Effin v Newcastle West, Thursday September 1 in Feenagh at 6.15pm

Dromin-Athlacca v Cappamore, Sunday September 4 in Kilteely at 1pm

Knockainey v Glenroe, Sunday September 4 in Knocklong at 6pm

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3

Bruree v Croom, Thursday September 1 in Bruff at 6.15pm

Caherline v Feohanagh, Friday September 2 in Clarina at 6.15pm

Na Piarsaigh v Murroe-Boher, Sunday September 4 in Claughaun at 6pm

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3

Knockaderry v Granagh-Ballingarry, Sunday September 4 in The Bog Garden at 2pm

Kilmallock v Pallasgreen, Sunday September 4 in Bruff at 2pm

Croagh-Kilfinny v Hospital-Herbertstown, Sunday September 4 in Fedamore at 6pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Templeglantine, Thursday September 1 in Tournafulla at 6.30pm 

Staker Wallace v Ballybricken-Bohermore, Friday September 2 in Hospital at 6pm  

Blackrock v Crecora-Manister, Sunday September 4 in Kilbreedy at 12noon

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3

Castletown-Ballyagran v St Patricks, Friday September 2 in Fedamore at 6pm

Killeedy v Monagea, Saturday September 3 in Newcastle West at 6pm

Ahane v Claughaun, Sunday September 4 in Caherelly at 1pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 3

Ballybrown v St Kierans, Friday September 2 in Askeaton at 6pm

Mungret St Pauls v Doon, Saturday September 3 in Caherconlish at 1pm

Askeaton v Feenagh-Kilmeedy, Sunday September 4 in Newcastle West at 2pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 3

Patrickswell v Tournafulla, Thursday September 1 in Mick Neville Park at 6pm

Rathkeale v Garryspillane, Saturday September 3 in Rathbane at 1pm

Kilteely-Dromkeen v Old Christians, Saturday September 3 in Caherelly at 6pm

