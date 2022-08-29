Fixtures confirmed: Schedule of 28 games as the Limerick club hurling championship returns

Action from the Na Piarsaigh and Kilmallock round two tie in the Limerick SHC. PIC: Kieran Ryan-Benson
THE Limerick club hurling championships swing back into action this weekend.
There are 28 games scheduled across the top four tiers of Limerick club hurling.
It's the first of three successive weekends of club hurling championship action that will shape the knockout stages of the senior, intermediate and junior competitions.
The headline action this September 1-4 are six games in round three of the Bon Secours Limerick SHC.
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3
Adare v Kilmallock, Thursday September 1 in Ballyagran at 6.15pm
Doon v Ahane, Friday September 2 in Cappamore at 6.15pm
Patrickswell v Na Piarsaigh, Saturday September 3 in Kilmallock at 6.15pm
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3
Blackrock v South Liberties, Saturday September 3 in Cappamore at 6.15pm
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Ballybrown, Saturday September 3 in Askeaton at 6pm
Garryspillane v Mungret St Pauls, Sunday September 4 in Doon at 6.15pm
County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 4
Bruff v Monaleen, Thursday September 1 in Caherconlish at 6.15pm
Effin v Newcastle West, Thursday September 1 in Feenagh at 6.15pm
Dromin-Athlacca v Cappamore, Sunday September 4 in Kilteely at 1pm
Knockainey v Glenroe, Sunday September 4 in Knocklong at 6pm
County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3
Bruree v Croom, Thursday September 1 in Bruff at 6.15pm
Caherline v Feohanagh, Friday September 2 in Clarina at 6.15pm
Na Piarsaigh v Murroe-Boher, Sunday September 4 in Claughaun at 6pm
County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3
Knockaderry v Granagh-Ballingarry, Sunday September 4 in The Bog Garden at 2pm
Kilmallock v Pallasgreen, Sunday September 4 in Bruff at 2pm
Croagh-Kilfinny v Hospital-Herbertstown, Sunday September 4 in Fedamore at 6pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 3
Dromcollogher-Broadford v Templeglantine, Thursday September 1 in Tournafulla at 6.30pm
Staker Wallace v Ballybricken-Bohermore, Friday September 2 in Hospital at 6pm
Blackrock v Crecora-Manister, Sunday September 4 in Kilbreedy at 12noon
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3
Castletown-Ballyagran v St Patricks, Friday September 2 in Fedamore at 6pm
Killeedy v Monagea, Saturday September 3 in Newcastle West at 6pm
Ahane v Claughaun, Sunday September 4 in Caherelly at 1pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 3
Ballybrown v St Kierans, Friday September 2 in Askeaton at 6pm
Mungret St Pauls v Doon, Saturday September 3 in Caherconlish at 1pm
Askeaton v Feenagh-Kilmeedy, Sunday September 4 in Newcastle West at 2pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 3
Patrickswell v Tournafulla, Thursday September 1 in Mick Neville Park at 6pm
Rathkeale v Garryspillane, Saturday September 3 in Rathbane at 1pm
Kilteely-Dromkeen v Old Christians, Saturday September 3 in Caherelly at 6pm
