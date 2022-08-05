Limerick GAA notes - latest news from 19 different clubs

THIS week's Limerick Leader GAA notes features the latest news from 19 different clubs across the county.

AHANE

LIMERICK JAHC: Saturday saw our Junior A team travel to Croagh to play Monagea in the opening round of the Co Championship. We started well and weathered Monagea’s purple patch towards the end of the first half. Half time score Ahane 1-7 Monagea 1-9. Monagea came out all guns blazing in the second half and blew us out of the water. The lads gave it everything, but Monagea were too strong. Full time score Ahane 1-10 Monagea 5-14.

FIXTURES: Senior Hurling: Ahane v Patrickswell Saturday 6th August @ 7pm in Caherconlish; Junior A Hurling: Ahane v Castletown Ballyagran Sunday 7th August in Ballybrown @ 7pm; U15 Hurling: Ahane v Kilmallock Monday 1st August in Mackey Park @ 7:15pm; U17 Hurling: Ahane v Knockainey Wednesday 3rd August @ 7pm in Mackey Park.

BALLYBRICKEN-BOHERMORE

LOTTO: The club Lotto stands at €3,500. The next draw is Monday night the 1st August in the club house. The numbers drawn were 3,10,14,25. Congratulations Mary Barry, Noel Mulcahy, Kevin Ryan & Marian Hanley. who won in the lucky dips.

LIMERICK JAHC: In the opening round of the Woodlands House Hotel Junior A Hurling Championship, we travelled to Kilbreedy to face off against Dromcollogher Broadford in what can only be described as monsoon conditions. The conditions didn't make for free flowing Hurling, for the most part of the first half it was an evenly matched affair with both teams trading scores and being even on a number of occasions. On the 20min mark, Dan Owens got the ball and found the net to give Bally a 1:05-0:05 but 2 unanswered points from Drom narrowed Ballys lead to 1pt at the break,1:05-0:07.

Drom started the brighter in the second half with a point off the mark to level proceedings straight away. The second half was much like the first with both teams trading points and being level on numerous occasions.

Going in to the closing stages, we built up a 3pt lead thanks to some accurate sharp shooting from Dan McGuire, and as the clock entered the red, James Hickey was unceremoniously brought down in the square when a clear goal scoring opportunity was on , Bally were awarded a penalty and Dan Owens stepped up to pop the ball over the bar to put the result beyond doubt. The games ended on a score of 1:13 to 0:12.

Bally Team: Shane O’Neill, Mark O'Dea, Eoin Kloos, Colm O’Riordan, Matt Mitchell, Pa Byrnes, Alan O’Riordan, Jack Owens, Sean Teefy, Eoghan O’Neill, Paul Martin, Micheal Martin, Dan Owens, Enda Frawley, Dan McGuire.

FIXTURES: Mr.Binman U15 Hurling- South Liberties v Ballybricken Bohermore/Fedamore in Dooley Park on Monday 1st August 7pm. Mr. Binman U17 Hurling Ballybricken Bohermore/ Fedamore v Croagh Kilfinny Rathkeale in Fedamore on Wednesday 3rd August 7pm. Mr. Binman U13 Hurling - Glenroe GAA v Ballybricken Bohermore/Fedamore in Glenroe on Thursday 4th August 7pm. Woodlands House Hotel Junior A Hurling Championship – Group 1 – Round 2– Ballybricken/Bohermore GAA V Templeglantine GAA in Feenagh at 7.00pm on 6th August.

CUL CAMP: Our Cúl Camp is running from Monday 8th August to Friday 12th . Bookings can be made online at kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie under the venue “Caherelly”.

WEBSITE: The Club has a brand new website “Ballybrickenbohermore.gaa.ie” where you’ll find up to date news on whats happening in the club, and a match centre with fixture and results of all future and past games and a liink to club shop amongst other items.

BLACKROCK

LOTTO: No winner, numbers drawn were 6 10 21 25. The €40 lucky dip went to Pascal O Connor, Promotor Centra, €20 lucky dips to – The Brazzill boys, Promotor Breda Walsh, Nigel Hosford Promotor Brendan O Brien, Esther O Brien, Promotor Brendan O Brien, “Banger dog” c/o Brendan O Brien. The Jackpot remains €13,000

RESULTS: Lots of club action this week and we tried hard but the results did not go our way. The Senior hurlers played Ballybrown on Saturday with a score line of 0 13 to 1 19. The Junior A hurlers played Templeglantine on Sunday and the score was 1 10 to 3 23. The U19’s played Ballybrown on Tuesday on a scoreline of 1 10 to 7 14.

FIXTURES: Junior A V Staker Wallace on Wednesday 3rd in Knocklong at 7pm, and the Seniors V Garryspillane in Kilmallock on Friday 5th at 7pm.

FESTIVAL: Best of luck to the Ardpatrick festival on this week from the 3rd to the 7th

CAHERLINE

CLUB LOTTO: No jackpot winner - numbers drawn were 1, 2, 8 & 29. Lucky dip winners were Donagh Coffey, Fr Currivan, John Murphy, Marie Casey (Online) and Jake Kennedy (Online). Next week’s jackpot will be €7,900 and the draw will be held on Friday night via Facebook Live. As always, we appreciate everyone's support.

INTERMEDIATE HURLING: Result from last Thursday evening's first round game, Caherline 1-15 Croom 1-15. Out next game is on Sunday August 7th in Claughaun against Na Piarsaigh, throw-in at 7pm.

FIXTURES: On Wednesday August 3rd, our U-17's welcome South Liberties to Caherconlish for a 7pm throw-in. On Thursday August 4th, our U-13's welcome Cappamore to Caherconlish for a 7pm start. Very best of luck to all teams.

CRECORA-MANISTER

GARY O'CONNELL RIP: It is with great sadness we learned last Tuesday of the passing of Gary O'Connell (25), member of our intermediate football and junior hurling teams following a short illness. Gary was playing football matches up to six weeks ago and for him to have passed away so quickly is devastating for his family, friends and team mates. Gary's father Anthony is an ever-present member of the GAA Club committee and his brother Shane is currently playing with the intermediate footballers.

Gary was a very talented footballer and hurler and was a member of our county junior football winning team of 2020, scoring in the final against Monagea. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his father Anthony, mother Bernie, brothers Robert and Shane, sister Alison and wider family and friends. May he rest in peace. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

The club would like to thank everyone who helped with parking at the removal and at Gary’s funeral mass. There was also a great turnout of adult players for the guard of honour. A fitting tribute to Gary and the O’Connell family. It was great to see Crecora Manister GAA club at the forefront, in support of members of our Community, at this difficult time.

JUNIOR A HURLERS: Our junior A hurlers got their 2022 campaign off to a winning start with a 2-16 to 0-16 win over Staker Wallace in Caherelly last Sunday. We wish a speedy recovery to Edwin Wixted who went off injured early in the second half.

Team: Ger Kennedy; Tom Shanahan, Jack Dalton, Padraig Byrnes; Cian Leahy, Páraic O'Neill, Rory Hannan; Cormac Flanagan, Darach Skelly (0-1); James Conheady (0-2), Cathal O'Neill (0-9), Rian O'Byrne; Edwin Wixted (0-3), Conor Kirby, Brendan Power (1-0). Subs: Mike McCormack, Donnacha Connolly (0-1), Damien Kearney (1-0), Tim Moloney, Tomás Connolly, Dom O'Connor, Ciáran Heagney, Ciarán Kennedy, Seán Keyes, Fergal Egan, Fergal Carey, Richard Murphy (inj), Evan Moloney (inj), Micheál O'Neill (inj). We play Drom-Broadford in the second round next Saturday 6th August in Ballingarry at 7pm.

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALLERS: Our intermediate footballers lost out to St Patrick's in the first round of the county championship on a score line of 3-7 to 1-8. Their next game will be against Glin on Saturday 13th August.

JUNIOR B HURLERS: Our junior B hurlers play Na Piarsaigh in the first round of the city championship in Caherdavin at 7pm.

UNDER 17: Our under 17s have a busy couple of weeks. The hurlers are away to Caherline this Wednesday 3rd August at 7pm while the footballers play Ballybrown this Friday 5th August in Ballybrown at 7pm, they play Galbally at home next Wednesday 10th August at 7pm and Ahane away Friday 12th August at 7pm.

UNDER 15: Our under 15 hurlers had a fine win over Na Piarsaigh during the week with the final score reading 5-8 to 4-7. They play Drom-Broadford away tonight Monday 1st August in their last game. The footballers play Na Piarsaigh next Monday 8th August at 7pm in Crecora.

UNDER 13:Our under 13 hurlers' next game takes place on Thursday 18th August against Belville Gaels at 7pm in Crecora.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Congratulations to Tom Shanahan who won €1,000 in the August edition of the Club Limerick Draw.

FAUGHS ALL-IRELAND CENTENARY: This past weekend Faughs hurling club in Dublin commemorated the centenary of their team that won the 1920 All-Ireland senior hurling championship representing Dublin beating Cork 4-9 to 4-3, and who were presented with the Great Western and Railway cup, the predecessor to the Liam McCarthy. The 1920 final was actually played in 1922 with the delay due to the War of Independence occurring in Ireland at the time. An interesting fact to note was that not one of the All-Ireland winning Dublin team was born in the capital. There were three Limerick men on that team, a Mick Neville from Rathkeale and two Crecora men, Martin and Tom Hayes from Bawnacouma, Kilpeacon.

Martin was born in to Timothy and Mary Hayes in 1890. He played his club hurling initially with Fedamore and narrowly missed out on an All-Ireland medal with in 1911 when a dispute over the state of the pitch at Cork's Athletic Grounds saw Limerick refuse to play the final. The Munster council nominated Tipperary in their place and Kilkenny won the final. After moving to Dublin in 1915, he played, typically in the full-back position, for Commercials Hurling Club as well as Faughs. In total, he won three All-Ireland’s with Dublin in 1917, 1920 and 1927- having come out of inter-county retirement and nearing 40 years of age to win the latter. One of the founders of the Garda Hurling Club, he also won an Army championship medal.

Tom was a brother of Martin and was born in 1893. He won five Dublin Senior Hurling Championships, one with Commercials in 1916 and four with Faughs in 1920, 21, 22 & 23. Tom was a regular on Dublin teams from 1914 to 1923 and won an All-Ireland in 1920. Tom Hayes’ son, Christy Hayes, played at centre-back on the last Dublin team to reach an All-Ireland Final in 1961 where they were unlucky to lose by 1 point to Tipperary. 100 years on, Cathal O'Neill has become the latest Crecora man to win an All-Ireland medals with hopefully more to come.

FR CASEYS

FIXTURES: U19 County Championship Fr. Caseys Vs St. Kierans – Tuesday August 2nd in Coolcappa at 7.30pm; U17 County Championship Fr. Caseys Vs Kildimo/Pallaskenry – Wednesday August 10th in Kildimo at 7.00pm

LOTTO: Fr. Casey’s Club Lotto continued on Tuesday July 26th with a Jackpot of €20,600 up for grabs. The numbers drawn were 9, 10 & 16 with the bonus ball 2. There was no Jackpot winner but we did have two Match 2 plus Bonus winners. The Jackpot now increases to €20,800. Match 2 plus Bonus winners: Eily Keane €50 (Promoter: Donal O’Connor), Noel Murphy €50 (Promoter: Yearly). The lucky dip winners were as follows: Hannah Collins €30 (Promoter: Online), Patsy Nash €30 (Promoter: Square Sales), Pat Finnegan €30 (Promoter: John Murphy).

GALBALLY

JUNIOR B: Galbally played against Galtee Gaels at home in Galbally in the latest round of the Junior B championship last Wednesday evening. The lads came away with a win with a final score Galbally 0-14 to Galtee Gaels 0-09.

The panel was as follows: Aidan Sheehan, Eoin Halligan, Tony Henebry, Frank Cussen, Michael O Dwyer, Liam Casey, Johnny McCarthy, Dave Cussen, Billy O Donohue, Ciaran Beston, Owen O Sullivan, Pa Murphy, Niall O Dwyer, Jonathan Scully, Jordan Dineen. Subs: Paddy Donovan, Conor O Mahony, Michael O' Donnell, Nathan O Byrne, Jack O Reilly.

U17 FOOTBALL: The under 17's will play Crecora Manister in the next round of the championship on Wednesday evening, August 10th. Throw in is at 7pm in Crecora.

BORD NA NOG: Our under 7's were out on the field early last Saturday morning. Thanks to Ballylanders, Kilmallock and Hospital-Herberstown for travelling to Galbally for a blitz. Many thanks to Liam Fraher of Galtee Masonry & Construction for sponsoring the medals for all the teams, many thanks to Bill Cussen who sponsored a First Aid kit for the team and a big thanks to Mike Fitzgerald, Gary McCarthy and Elaine Beston for organising the blitz. The under 15 football team will play Cappamore in Round 5 of the championship on Monday evening, August 8pm at 7pm in Galbally.

SPILT THE POT: This weeks jackpot is €145 and our winner is Eoin McEniry. Thanks to all for supporting our weekly draw.

FUND-RAISER: Galbally GAA club will hold a fundraiser running on Saturday September 3rd and Sunday September 4th. There are a range of fun activities for all the family. All funds raised will go to Milford Hospice Care Centre and Galbally Gaa Development Fund. Here is a schedule of events that will run throughout the weekend: Saturday 3rd September – 5km walk will start from the village at 7pm; Music in O Connells Bar - 10pm til' late. Sunday 4th September – Charity cycle leaving Galbally at 10am. There will be distances for all abilities; Truck, Tractor and Vintage Car run, leaving the village at 12pm; Dog show in the GAA field at 1pm; Drive in Bingo at 3pm.

GALTEE GAELS

U19 FOOTBALL: It was the under nineteen team who played Belville Gaels at home in the Championship round two having received a walkover in round one the previous week, the game was close until the last quarter when Galtee Gaels got their second goal and a couple of points, final score Galtee Gaels 2-12 Belville Gaels 0-10. The under seventeen team had a good win over Coshlea Gaels at home on Wednesday night in round three of the Championship on the score of 2-12 to 0-6 they have now won all three rounds played. Both of these teams are awaiting their next round fixtures check with club officials.

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: The junior ‘B’ team were beaten away to Galbally 0-14 to 0-9.

LADIES FOOTBALL: The junior ladies travelled to Fedamore on Wednesday night last to play Adare in the league final which they won on the score of 2-11 to 1-8. On Wednesday night they are at home to St Ailbies in round one of the Championship at 7.45pm.

SPONSORSHIP: The club received a very generous sponsorship from Mitchelstown Credit Union towards a set of training tops which were presented to senior team Captain Padraig McGrath by Credit Union Board member Jimmy Walsh of Gerah, Anglesboro. Huge thanks to Mitchelstown Credit Union.

RIP: The club would like to express its sympathy to Paul Foley of Patrickswell a member of the County Board on the sad passing of his Mother Joan recently. Ar Deis Lámh De raibh A Anam Delís.

GARRYSPILLANE

RESULTS: County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Garryspillane 0-20 South Liberties 1-18. County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 Garryspillane 2-8 Kilteely Dromkeen 5-10

WIN A FOCUS: Win A Focus with Garryspillane GAA Club is our main fundraiser for Bord na nÓg & Senior Club for 2022. The Draw will take place on New Year’s Eve. Tickets on sale from any committee member €20 per ticket.

Click Link to Enter Draw online: https://www. klubfunder.com/Clubs/ Garryspillane_GAA_Club/ TicketSales

Please support all money raised going towards the running of our teams and future club development.

SPLIT THE POT: Split the Pot Results. 1st August 2022 Margo Dawson Galbally €100. Split the Pot is our weekly fundraiser. You can enter by putting your name and contact number on an envelope and placing €2 inside. Envelopes are available to the community in Meade’s shop, Creeds shop, The Hill bar, Fogarty’s bar, the Welcome Inn, The Kingdom Bar or any committee member. Available to play online until 7pm on day of draw. The draw is held every Monday night. You can also play online at https://www.klubfunder.com/ Clubs/Garryspillane%20GAA% 20Club/ShopItems#Split_the_ Pot_Monday_Draw

FIXTURES: County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 this Friday against Blackrock in Kilmallock at 7.00pm. County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 on Sunday v Tournafulla in Kilmallock at 7.00pm

BORD NA NOG: Training continues every Monday night 7 to 8pm.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Congrats to Billy Power One of The Club Limerick July Draw Winners. Next Draw – Saturday 27th August 2022.

HOSPITAL-HERBERTSTOWN

LOTTO: Our club lotto continues weekly every Monday night. Our next draw will take place in Devanes on Tuesday Aug 2nd.Last week’s numbers were 10, 14, 20, 21. Unfortunately, we had no jackpot winner however our lucky dip winners 5 x €20 were Sean Allen, Michael O Connor, St Ailbes Credit Union Staff, Kate Deegan all Hospital. Kelly Garvey c/o Liam Garvey. Sellers Prize Johnny McAuliffe. Next jackpot is now €10,000.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The Club Limerick Draw for 2022 continues every month. Contact Pat Foley our draw co-ordinator on 086 8593838 to join the draw.

FIXTURES: U15 Hurling Championship away to Coshlea Gaels in Kilbreedy Aug 1st 7pm. South Junior B Hurling Championship at home to Effin Aug 2nd 7.30pm. County Intermediate Hurling Championship vs Granagh/Ballingarry in Kilfinane Aug 7th 2pm.

RESULTS:U15 Football Championship Cappamore 2.04 H/H 1.13. U17 Football Championship H/H 2-9 Ballybricken/Bohermore/Fedamore 1-8.

KILTEELY-DROMKEEN

LIMERICK JAHC: Our Junior A hurlers are in round 2 action this Sunday afternoon 7th August vs Patrickswell in Fedamore at 2pm. KD GAA 5.10 – 2.8 Garryspillane – Our Junior A hurlers did enough to secure the 2 points after the round 1 clash vs the Bouncers in Hospital on Sunday. Some fantastic scores in the 2nd half gave us breathing space with David Hannon and Aaron Hanley blasting to the net in quick succession.

LADS & LADS SOCIALL GAA GAMES: With upcoming games & blitzes planned please reach out to a club member to get added to the group for the latest updates.

HISTORY: We are delighted to share that the mammoth task of compiling the GAA and Social History of Kilteely Dromkeen is near completion. This is the *final opportunity* to get in touch to share artifacts/copies of photos/ personal accounts/memories so please do get in touch at 0879646197 or message the club pages if you would like to have it "written in the history books". It doesn't have to be GAA related, anything KD related please.

LOTTO: 25th July 2022 – Numbers drawn: 8, 11, 24, 25. No winner. Lucky Dips: Joanie Franklin, Jackie Vance, Noelle Purcell, Ned Nash. Sellers Prize: Dromkeen Stores. Tickets are on sale for just €2 at Noreen's Shop in Kilteely, Daybreak Dromkeen and from all lotto committee members. Best of luck to everyone buying tickets and thanks for your continued support.

MONALEEN

LOTTO: The latest Lotto draw took place on Thursday July 28th with the jackpot standing at €4,200. The numbers drawn were 1, 2, 6 and 34. €50 Lucky Dip winners were D. Plummer (Clanwilliam), B. Killeen (Birdhill), J. Toal (Hazelhall) and J. O’Brien c/o The Hurlers.

HURLING: In the Premier Intermedate hurling championship Well done to our hurlers who had a hard fought win over Cappamore on Friday night on a scoreline of 0-20 to 1-15. On Saturday August 6 in the Premier Intermediate Hurling Monaleen play Glenroe in Hospital at 7pm.

BORD NA NOG RESULTS: U17 Football Monaleen 0:7 Kildimo/Pallaskenry 1:7; U13 Football Monaleen 1:11 Fr. Caseys 0:6; U13 Football (3A) Monaleen 1:6 Monagea 0:2

BORD NA NOG FIXTURES: Wed 3rd Aug u17 Hurling Championship Na Piarsaigh v Monaleen @Caherdavin 19:00; Thurs 4th Aug u13 Hurling Division 2 Dromcollogher/Broadford v Monaleen @Dromcollogher 19:00; Mon 8th Aug u13 Football Division 3C Ballybrown v Monaleen @Ballybrown 19:00; Mon 8th Aug u13 Football Division 1B Monaleen v Adare @Monaleen 19:00.

CONDOLENCES: All in Monaleen GAA Club would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Saundra and Leo Morrison and their family and all of the McGrath and Crowe families on the passing of their beloved Lauren, daughter of Saundra's sister June McGrath.

May she rest in peace.

MUNGRET ST PAULS

U15 FOOTBALL: Mungret St. Pauls 4-5 Cappagh Rathkeale 1-11 – It was a dry Monday evening on 25 July 2022 when our Division 1 U-15 footballers took the road to the Bog Garden. This was a great exhibition of football from our players as they played out of their skins striking the net when the chance arose while Cappagh Rathkeale went for points. This was an excellent result for our players who top their group with five wins and only one game to go at home against Newcastle West on Monday 8th of August.

U15 FOOTBALL: Mungret St. Pauls 1-6 Crecora Manister 1-9 – On Monday 25 July 2022 in Mungret our second U-15 footballers team played near neighbours Crecora Manister in a clean game with both teams only having 14 players they were evenly matched. There were a lot of wides throughout the game from both sides and both goalies were kept busy deflecting the ball away. Every player on the pitch played their part and worked hard to lead the ball up the pitch. There was around five minutes where Mungret St. Pauls were down to 13 players after a minor injury but luckily a substitute was available from the U-13 training session on the juvenile pitch to fill in for the last ten minutes of the game. Unluckily for Mungret St. Pauls it was while being down a player that Crecora Manister pulled ahead in the game and running out of time Mungret St. Pauls failed to level one last time. A special word of Thanks to the U-13 players who filled in the spaces of absent players due to holidays.

CAMOGIE: Mungret St Paul's Minors travelled to Crecora for their minor quarter final on Sunday evening last. A young Mungret team, minus a few regulars, were always going to be up against it, facing an experienced Crecora side. It took a while for Mungret to come to terms with the pace of the game and Crecora established a healthy early lead. As in previous games though our young girls rallied and fought back to be only two scores down at half time. That fight and spirit carried on into the second half with some excellent passages of play from the girls. In the end though the experience of Crecora won out with them exploiting space to secure two quick goals and seal progression to the semi-final. This Mungret St Pauls group deserve huge credit for their commitment and determination in this year's championship. The future is bright. Full time score: Mungret St Pauls 2-8 Crecora 4-9.

U11 LADIES: We were delighted to have the opportunity to play visiting team Trinity Gaels from Dublin on Saturday as their players travelled down to Limerick! Earlier in the day they took on the ladies gaelic football team, but that didn’t show with both sides took to the pitch for a wonderful camogie display! Well done to all, great to see so many skilful camogie players mad for games and setting personal goals for themselves. A big thanks to all parents who contributed to the catering for after the games in the clubhouse afterwards and to Kevin O'Hagan whos organisations skills showed the day go off without a hitch!

SCOREBOARD VOLUNTEERS: The club will be hosting a number of club championship games in the coming weeks. We are looking for volunteers to man the scoreboard. If you are available to do this please contact the club phone on 085 867 9962.

CASH FOR CLOBBER: Start packing your bags, we will be holding a cash for clobber in the coming few weeks. We will let you know when we will be opening the drop off.

U17 FOOTBALL: Mungret St. Pauls 4-10 Oola 0-3 – A strong win for Mungret St Pauls U-17 division 1 footballers versus Oola in Doon on Wednesday 27 July 2022. Mungret St. Pauls started strong, with a goal in the first minute but perhaps didn't capitalise offensively, ending the first half 1-6 to 0-1 ahead. The second half was a similar tale with Mungret St. Pauls winning 4-10 to 0-3. This is the third win from as many games for this team leaving them top of the group with 2 matches to go.

U17 FOOTBALL: Mungret St. Pauls 0-11 Askeaton Ballysteen Kilcornan 3-12 – At home on the Senior pitch on Wednesday 27 July 2022 our second U-17 footballers took on the combined team of Askeaton Ballysteen Kilcornan. They were level on 7 points each at half time but Askeaton Ballysteen Kilcornan hit the net on three occasions which won the match for them. Half way through the group stages this is a third loss for the team with another three to go.

JUNIOR B FOOTBALL: Mungret St. Pauls 1-20 Ballinacurra Gaels 2-5 – Wednesday 27 July our Junior B footballers and Ballincurra Gaels met in the Crescent College Comprehensive pitch. It was Mungret St. Pauls that had a bit of a lead by half time 1-7 to 1-4. Back out it was Mungret St. Pauls that had a better game as Ballincurra Gaels seemed to slow down a bit.

U13 FOOTBALL: Mungret St. Pauls 0-7 Adare 5-7 – On Thursday 28 July 2022 our Division 1 team played Adare in Manor Fields. This is the second round of the group matches with Mungret St. Pauls having won by just one point at home last time there has been an improvement in the players since that match and it showed as the game progressed. Mungret St. Pauls and Adare were in touch with each other on the score board for the first half with Mungret St. Pauls hitting the net twice which helped hold the lead by half time by three points. It was the second half that Mungret St. Pauls dominated and held Adare to only a one point score while Mungret St. Pauls struck some lovely scores to win and keep themselves in second place on the group table with only two matches left to play.

U13 FOOTBALL: Mungret St. Pauls 7-11 Athea 2-7 – Thursday 28 July 2022 our second U-13 team, Division 3, played a very strong game in Athea. With only two games left in the group for this team they currently see themselves in third place with St. Patricks in pole position the next game they play at home.

CONDOLENCES: Deepest Sympathies to the Dwane family on the passing of Liz, mother to Brendan, mother in law to Wanda PRO, grandmother to players Patrick, Ruairí and Caoimhín, extended family and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dilís.

OOLA

JUNIOR B FOOTBALL: Oola played Fedamore in the third round of the East Junior B championship on Thursday 28th July. This was a must win game, with Oola bottom of the table coming into the match. Oola called on the services of Mark Fenton back from Australia, making his first start for Oola in a number of years. Oola got off to the perfect start scoring a goal in the first 30 seconds of the game, thanks to the Kerry man, John Clifford (no relation to David). Oola went on the score 8 more points in the first half, one of them coming from our veteran Rob O’Grady. The score at half time was Oola 1-8 Fedamore 0-3. Fedamore came back at Oola in the second half as expected and scored a well taken individual goal midway through the second half leaving only 4 points between the teams. Oola hung in there and scored a further 4 points in what was a very sporting and entertaining match, to run out winners on a score line of Oola 1-12 Fedamore 1-6.

Team: Cian McNamara, William O’Mahony, Padraic Ryan, Jack McPartland, Cormac Ryan (0-1), Mark Fenton, Liam Downey, Conor Whelan, Conor Ryan (Minor), Jack O’Dwyer (0-2), Kevin Heuston (0-3), Mark Bourke, Pierse Breen, John Clifford (1-5), Robert O’Grady (0-1). Substitutes: John Heuston for Rob O’Grady, Brian Bourke for Mark Fenton.

LGFA:Well done to the Oola mothers& Others who played in an exhibition match at half time in Croke Park on the Ladies finals day on Sunday last.

SPILT THE POT: This week's winner was Cormac Ryan M who bought the envelope from James Hallissey ,winning €530. Envelopes are available at The Post office & Gala ,Londis in Oola, Neily's and Hogans bars ,Blesice Barbers Doon, Supermacs in Tipperary town and online subscription also available on Oola GAA website. Next week's.

SPLIT THE POT will be in Neily's bar. Thank you for your continued support with Split the Pot. With the field development going full steam ahead this is an invaluable source of income for the club.

LOTTO: Number drawn 3/17/23/27 No winner. Next week’s jackpot is €7,400.Next Draw will take place in Neily's bar on Monday night.

PALLASGREEN

GOLF CLASSIC: Pallasgreen GAA Club will hold a Golf Classic on Friday August 12 in Ballykisteen Golf Club. Prizes include Fourballs at some of Irelands leading golf courses. Format is a champagne scramble. Team of 4 cost €200 which includes a 2 course meal in the Pallas Bar and Bistro. For timesheet please contact Johathon Deere 086-3722601, Gillian Hynes087-2246877. .

INTERMEDIATE HURLING: Pallas got their first round of the Intermediate hurling championship underway last Saturday evening with a win over Knockaderry in Mungret. Played under tough wet conditions looked have taken control of the game heading to the break when leading by seven points, but two goals by the westerners within three minutes changed the complexion for the game and Pallas led by a point 0-10 to 2-3. After the resumption Knockaderry levelled matters 2-4 to 0-10 but Pallas rallied and again sized the initative to lead from there to the finish. It was a tough battle in trying conditions but gaining the honours was the ultimate going forward. The final scoreline read, Pallas 0-18 Knockaderry 2-9.

Team; T McMahon, D Fanning, PJ Butler, P Franklin, B Fanning (0-1) , T McMahon, L O’Dea, T Franklin, K Barry, O Roche(0-1), C Ryan(0-11), C McMahon(0-2), C McCormack, K McMahon(0-2), C O’Dwyer, Subs; P Roche(0-1), P O’Dwyer, A Greene. Round 2 V Croagh-Kilfinny this Saturday Aug 6th in Mungret 7pm.

RESULT: Junior B Football Championship Pallas 0-4 Knockane 5-18.

PALLASGREEN GAA LOTTO: No winner Mondday July 25th draw. Numbers drawn were: 15,19,27,28. Lucky Dips: Helen Gleeson, Mairead Ryan, Jenna & Leanne Gammell, Jenna Gammell & Maureen Carmody. Lotto is now online, please see Facebook page for further details. Also Support the local club & join the CLUB Limerick Draw 2022.

KNOCKANE GAA LOTTO: No winner Monday July 25th draw. No Winner: Numbers drawn were: 8,11,14,25. Lucky Dips: Joanie Franklin, Jackie Vance, Noelle Purcell, Ned Nash. Seller Prize: Dromkeen Stores.

DEVELOPMENT DRAW: The development draw has commenced but you can still join for the remaining months by contacting club secretary Margo Greene. You can win €10,000 every month plus some fantastic prizes including exclusive Star Prizes. When joining 50% of your money goes directly to the club and the remaining 50% goes supporting our county teams.

PATRICKSWELL

SENIOR HURLERS: The Senior Hurlers began their Championship campaign with a defeat against Kilmallock at rain-soaked Newcastle West.

The next match is on Saturday August 6 at 7pm against Ahane in Caherconlish.

JUNIOR A HURLERS: Patrickswell defeated Old Christians in the first match of the championship. After fifteen minutes, the teams were inseparable at four points apiece (Cian Enright 0-3 and Jonathan McMahon). The 'Well took the lead with three consecutive points. Following that, there was a period where both teams exchanged three points each. By the 25th minute, Patrickswell were 0-10 to 0-7 ahead. Old Christians scored two points to trim the deficit to a single point before Adam Carrig scored the last point of the first half to make it 0-11 to 0-9. While Old Christians scored the first point of the second half, they were rattled by Gavin Carey's goal and three points from Eoin Harmon 0-2 and Darragh Ahern. With 15 minutes left to play, Patrickswell led by 1-14 to 0-10. Old Christians had the better of the next fifteen minutes, but they only managed to narrow the gap to five points by the 60th minute at 1-16 to 0-14. Patrickswell closed the match with four points in injury time from Eoin Harmon, Gavin Carey, Darragh Ahern and Cian Enright. The final score was 1-20 to 0-14. The next match is on Sunday 7th August at 2pm in Fedamore against Kilteely Dromkeen.

LOTTO: The Club Lotto draw on Monday July 25 was not won. The numbers drawn were 2, 14, 20 and 27. The bonus number was 25. The €100 Lucky Dip was won by Margaret Hannon and the €20 prizes were claimed by Ger Teahon, Betty Cronin, Leah O'Connell, Lucy Rae & Sadie Normoyle and Emily Moloney. This week's jackpot is €17,000.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: Congratulations to Ciaran Crowe, who scooped the exclusive Ashford Castle prize in July's Draw.

ST KIERANS

CLUB DRAW: In the Limerick GAA Club draw congratulations to Pat Moran Ardagh, from the St Kieran's club who won € 2,000. There are five draws remaining and people can still join for € 10 per month, by contacting the club online or in person.

FIXTURE: The County Junior A Hurling Championship 2022 will commence for St Kieran's against Askeaton on Thursday August 4, at 7pm in the Bog Garden Rathkeale. They are in Group 3, with Feenagh/Kilmeedy, Mungret /St Pauls, Ballybrown and Doon. The top two teams from the four groups will progress to the quarter finals.

ST PATRICKS

JUNIOR A: Junior A Hurling Championship:St Patricks 1 13 Kileedy 0 16. Honours were even after a tough hour of hurling, in conditions that were not for the feint hearted, on Saturday evening in Ballingarry. In a game that could of went either way in the end, a Diarmuid Hegarty goal, when introduced midway through the second half, proved crucial to the outcome. A youthful St Patrick's team will have gained huge experience from this outing ahead of the round two tie against Monagea next Saturday. Throw in is 5pm in Mick Neville Park, Rathkeale and your support would be greatly appreciated.

Team: David Geary, Conor O' Sullivan, Gearóid Phelan, Nathan Shaughnessy, Jack Greenwood, Gearóid Hegarty, Gearóid O'Sullivan, Kevin Maher, Padraig Reale, Shane Cross, Niall Phelan (C), Sean Mortell, Adam McNamara, Patrick Mullins, Kyle Mullins. Subs: Diarmuid Hegarty for Pa Mullins, Wayne Cronin for Niall Phelan.

BORD NA NOG: Well done to St Patrick's U13 football team, who had another fine win in their latest outing, beating Belville Gaels from West Limerick 3-06 to 1-6 in Rhebogue to move one step closer to the knockout stages.

A big thank you to ex player Gary O'Halloran of O'Halloran joinery for kindly sponsoring a super set of jerseys for this great young team.

U16 GIRLS: Well done to St Patrick's girls U16 team, who qualified for the County Semi final following an exciting 3-6 to 2-4 over Gerald Griffins on Monday night in Rhebogue. Great work by all involved.

CUL CAMP: St Patricks GAA hugely popular annual Cúl Camp will be held from August 15th to August 19th (inclusive) this year and is for boys and girls aged 6-13 years old. You must select the link a, select your county and select Rhebogue, St Patrick's GAA Club to attend.

SOUTH LIBERTIES

LIMERICK SHC: Well done to our Senior Hurlers who got their campaign off to a great start against Garryspillane last Saturday in Doon GAA. The final score was South Liberties 1-18 to Garryspillane 0-20, with Liberties brilliant goal coming from Barry Nash. Up next for Saor Theas is Kildimo-Pallaskenry on Saturday August 7th in Clarina.

UNDERAGE: Our U15 boys had their 4th win in the football last week against Pallasgreen winning 5-08 to 1-04 and sit on top of the table so far. The same team lost out to neighbours Ballybricken/Bohermore/Fedamore in the hurling on Monday last at home.

PARISH LOTTO: There was no winner last week but we had 2 lucky dip winners from our executive committee.

FAMILY FUN DAY: The club will be having a family fun day in September in Dooley Park and will be looking for many volunteers to help out in various ways on the day. Further details to follow in the coming weeks.

LEGENDS GOLF CLASSIC: Our cancelled golf classic has been rescheduled to Friday September 2nd so keep this date in mind also.