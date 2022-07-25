Search

25 Jul 2022

Limerick GAA official 3-in-a-row commemorative Number Plate Sign now on sale in 23 outlets

Jerome O'Connell

25 Jul 2022 12:30 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

A confirmed list of the selling agents for Limerick's official commemorative 3-in-a-row Number Plate Sign has been confirmed.

The signs are on sale for €5 each with proceeds going to the Limerick Players Training Fund.

A total of 23 different outlets are now selling to number plate signs.

"Limerick GAA urges supporters to only purchase the official sign as the purchase of unofficial 22-L-Liam signs has no benefit whatsoever to Limerick GAA or our players," stressed Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan.

He added: "Our official sign has some very distinctive hallmarks on it that include the use of both the Limerick GAA crest and our county jersey".

"We would like to express our sincerest thanks to our legions of loyal supporters for your extremely generous support of our Number Plate Signs in the past and we hope you are all looking forward to adding the official 22-L-Liam to your collection," said Cregan.

OUTLETS

Eurospar - Bruff

Centra - Patrickswell

Circle K - Patrickswell

Brodericks Spar - Croom 

O'Grady's Spar - Ballingarry

Lenihan's Centra - Cappamore

Ryans Centra - O'Connell St

Siopa Milseán - Abbeyfeale

Centra - Dooradoyle

Ryan's Centra - Raheen

Fitzgeralds Spar - Raheen

Murphy's Garage - Kilfinane

Morans Hardware - Askeaton

Adrenalin Sports - Newcastle West

Elm Court - Ballyneety

O'Sullivans Centra - Caherconlish

O'Sullivans Centra - Doon

O'Sullivans Centra - Clarina

O'Donovans Mace - Oola

O'Rahelly's Sports - Tipp Town

Lee's Centra - Charleville

Nagles Eurospar - Bruff

Chawkes Centra - Castletroy

