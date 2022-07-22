Limerick GAA notes - latest news from 15 different clubs

THIS week's Limerick Leader GAA notes features the latest news from 15 different clubs across the county.

ADARE

LOTTO NUMBERS: The Friday 15th of July Lotto draw numbers were: 13, 14, 28, 32. There was no winner which raises the Jackpot to €13,400. Remember you can now complete our weekly lotto online, Google ’Adare GAA Smart lotto’. The next draw takes place Friday 22nd July at 9:30pm in Pat Collins’ Bar.

UP FOR THE MATCH: We would like to thank all of those who supported The Adare GAA “Up for the Match” which took place Thursday 14th July at ‘The Treehouse’, Woodlands House Hotel. It was a terrific night where our line up included Anthony Daly, Jackie Tyrrell, Mark Landers, Donie Ryan, Aisling Connolly, TJ Ryan and MC Michael Duignan. A special thank you to the Fitzgerald Family for hosting the event at the wonderful Treehouse.

CONGRATULATIONS: Huge congratulations to the Limerick team and management on their incredible victory over Kilkenny to retain the Liam McCarthy, extending their unbeaten run in the championship to sixteen games and completing a three-in-a-row. A special congrats to our club members, Captain Declan Hannon, Ronan Connolly, Timmy Houlihan and Shane English. We are also extremely proud that Declan is the first person in the History of the GAA to captain a team to four All-Ireland senior Hurling Championships, one that will live through the ages.

AHANE

THREE-in-a-row: Huge congratulations to Dan & Tom Morrissey, Ciarán Barry and all the Limerick Senior Hurlers and backroom team on a fantastic performance and win over Kilkenny on Sunday! We are unbelievably proud of Dan, Tom and Ciarán and they are heroes forever in Ahane

Brian Butler Cup 1/4 Final: Our juniors played Fedamore in the quarter final of the Brian Butler Cup on Tuesday evening. After a great display we came away with the win! Full time Ahane 0-19 Fedamore 0-14.

U19 County Championship: We played Garryspillane on Tuesday in Mackey Park. In the end Garryspillane won out on score line of Ahane 0-13 Garryspillane 1-17. We played Murroe Boher on Friday evening in warm conditions. Murroe ran out winners. Full time Ahane 0-11 Murroe Boher 0-18

Cúl Camp: After five great days Ahane Cúl Camp came to an end on Friday. There should be plenty of tired children (and coaches) in the area! Many thanks to Peter Nash and his team of coaches who were excellent. Our Cúl Camp coincided with the build up to the All-Ireland final and we were delighted to welcome Virgin Media and the Irish Independent who came to visit Ahane and hear what the kids think of how things will go on Sunday. week.

U15 Hurling: Well done to our U15 hurlers on a great win over Monaleen on Saturday.

Fixtures: U13 Hurling: Ahane v Bruff Thursday 21st July in Mackey Park 7pm

U17 Hurling: Ahane v Pallasgreen Wednesday 20th July in Pallasgreen at 7pm; U19 B Football: Ahane v St Senan’s Friday 22nd July in Foynes at 7:30pm.

Camogie: All Ireland Hurling Final: Huge congratulations to Tom, Dan, Ciarán and all the Limerick Senior Hurling team on a fantastic win in the All Ireland Final! We're so proud of you.

MINOR A: Minor A Camogie Championship: We travelled to Blackrock Effin on Tuesday last. After a great performance we won out on a score line of Ahane 3-11 Blackrock Effin 2-11. On Saturday we welcomed Granagh Ballingarry to Mackey Park, in seriously warm conditions our girls played great camogie and came out convincing winners!

U12 Camogie: Wonderful day for our U12 camogie team who played Cappoquin Camogie Club of Waterford at halftime in the Limerick v Waterford camogie quarter final today in Semple Stadium! Not to be for the Limerick Camogie Seniors but the Ahane U12s supported them throughout!

Fixtures: Minor A Camogie: Ahane v Patrickswell Wednesday July 20th at 7pm in Mackey Park.

BALLYBRICKEN-BOHERMORE

Club Lotto: The club Lotto stands at €3,300. The next draw is Monday night the 18th July in the club house. The numbers drawn were 12, 20, 22, 23.

Brian Butler Cup: On Tuesday evening last, Bally welcomed Doon to Caherelly for the quarter-final of the Brian Butler Cup. The game finished on a score of 4:14-1:14.

Upcoming Fixtures: U17 Hurling Div 3A Ballybricken-Bohermore/Fedamore v Drom/Broadford in Caherelly Wednesday 20th July 7pm, Brian Butler Cup Semi final - Ballybricken/Bohermore v Cappamore Thursday 21st July 7.30pm in Kilteely; Mr. Binman Under 13 Hurling Div 3B - Ballybricken-Bohermore/Fedamore v Mungret in Caherelly Thursday 21st July 7.00pm,Mr.Binman U15 Football Div 3A Championship Round 3 Ballybricken/Bohermore-Fedamore v Cappamore Friday 22th July 7.30pm in Fedamore.

Limerick GAA: Congratulations to our victorious Limerick hurlers on achieving a historic 3 in a row All-Ireland titles after overcoming Kilkenny in a phenomenal encounter in Croke Park yesterday.

Kelloggs Cúl camps: Our Cúl Camp is running from Monday 8th August to Friday 12th . Bookings can be made online at kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie under the venue 'Caherelly'.



BLACKROCK

Congratulations: Massive congratulations to the Limerick Senior hurlers who have won the All Ireland for 2022 and have completed a three in a row and four in five years. Congratulations to our own Jimmy Quilty who had his first taste of All Ireland success as a senior Limerick hurler and we hope for many more for you. Celebrations continue and normal notes will return next week. Luimneach abú.

U19S: Our u19’s play Ballybrown on Friday night 22nd in Ballybrown at 7.30. All support welcome.

BRUFF

Lotto: There was no winner of last weeks Lotto Jackpot. The numbers drawn were 6, 24, 29 and 30. This week the Jackpot is €20,000.

Bord na nÓg Fixtures: 21/07/2022 Throw in 7pm U13 hurlers versus Ahane in Ahane.; 23/07/2022 Throw in 11.30 am U12 hurlers versus Castletown Ballyagran in Bruff. 25/07/2022 Throw in 7pm U15 footballers versus Na Piarsaigh in Na Piarsaigh. 27/07/2022 Throw in 7pm U17 footballers versus Caherconlish in Caherconlish.

U11 Hurling: In glorious sunshine in Bruff last Saturday morning, our U11s played great games of hurling against Cappawhite.

U13 Football: Well done to our U13 footballers who defeated Kilacolla Gaels last Thursday evening and qualified for the Division 2 Shield Semi Final versus Na Piarsaigh in a few weeks.

U19 Hurling: The U19 Hurlers played Cappamore last Friday evening in the final round of the Premier Championship. The scorers were Darragh Butler (0-12, 0-8F), Tadgh Boddy (0-6) and Josh Keating (0-2). The final score was Bruff 0-20 Cappamore 1-11.

Limerick Senior Hurling:

Comhghairdeas to John Kiely and the mighty Limerick hurlers on winning their fourth All Ireland Hurling Final title in five years and completing three in a row. Limerick were victorious with a scoreline of 1-31 to 2-26. To our own Seán Finn, the pride you have brought to our club is immense! With a fourth Celtic Cross and inclusion in the Sunday Game Hurling Team of the Year 2022 Seán's list of accolades continues to grow. Congratulations also to Dr. James Ryan and Alan Feely. We look forward to celebrating Limerick's hat trick with you all and hopefully we will be welcoming the Liam MacCarthy Cup back to the clubhouse soon. Luimneach abù!!!

Sympathy: Bruff GAA would like to extend their deepest sympathies to the Cregan and Mulcahy families on the very sad passing of Austin Cregan RIP. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

CAHERLINE

CLUB LOTTO: No jackpot winner - numbers drawn were 1, 6, 13 & 21. Lucky dip winners were Philip Murphy, Martin Casey (Online), Magaret O'Connell, Maire Casey (Online) and Aisling Murnane (Online). Next week’s jackpot will be €7,700 and the draw will be held on Friday night via Facebook Live. As always, we appreciate everyone's support. Our lotto tickets can be purchased online, go to www.lottoraiser.ie/Caherline or you can buy through the usual outlets in the village.

ALL IRELAND FINAL: What an honour to be present in Croke Park on Sunday to witness Limerick win another All-Ireland title, 3-in-a-row, 4 titles in 5 years! Many congratulations to the Limerick players, John Kiely and his backroom team!

FIXTURES: Wednesday July 20th, our U-17's travel to Kilbreedy to play Cois Laoi Gaels, with a 7pm throw-in; Thursday July 21st, our U-13's travel to Kilbreedy for a 7pm start.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The July Club Limerick draw will take place on Saturday 30th July, with the Exclusive Star Prize being a two night stay at Ashford Castle, Cong, Co. Galway. 1st Prize €10,000 with 28 other CASH Prizes to give away...entry only €10 per month. Visit www.clublimerick.ie/draw to join.

FR CASEYS

Fixtures: U17 County Championship

Fr. Caseys Vs Cappagh/Rathkeale – Wednesday July 27th in Abbeyfeale at 7.00pm

U17 County Football: Fr. Caseys 3-09 Monaleen 1-13. Last Wednesday in Monaleen, Fr. Caseys Minor Footballers made it two wins from two in the county championship with a hard fought two point victory over the home side. This team are aiming for a five in a row of Minor titles, which is a heavy burden with many new faces this year. So far it has been a perfect start with a commanding victory over Oola in round one. Next up is Cappagh/Rathkeale at home on July 27th.

Well Done Limerick: Fr. Caseys GAA Club would like to congratulate the Limerick Senior Hurling Team on their fantastic All-Ireland win last Sunday. In a game of the ages, Limerick pulled out all the stops to defeat a gallant Kilkenny side by 1-31 to 2-26. John Kiely and his band of warriors have brought immense joy to the people of Limerick and for that we are forever grateful. Luimneach abú

Club Lotto Results: July 12th

Fr. Casey’s Club Lotto continued on Tuesday July 12th with a Jackpot of €20,200 up for grabs. The numbers drawn were 19, 24 & 30 with the bonus ball 7. There was no Jackpot winner but we did have a Match 2 plus Bonus winner claiming €100. The Jackpot now increases to €20,400.

CLUB LIMERICK DRAW: The Club Limerick Draw continues on Saturday July 30th, the fifth of ten monthly draws, with another prize fund of €21,000 up for grabs. This includes a €10,000 monthly jackpot prize, 28 other cash prizes and an exclusive star prize. For the July draw the star prize is a fantastic stay at Ashford Castle.

CRECORA-MANISTER

CONGRATULATIONS: Congratulation to Cathal O'Neill and the Limerick senior hurlers who won a historic 3 in a row of All-Ireland titles on Sunday in Croke Park with Cathal coming off the bench and getting a fine score.

UNDER 17 FOOTBALL: Our under 17 footballers lost out in their opening match of the 2022 campaign against Pallasgreen on a score line of 4-10 to 1-7 last Wednesday night. Our hurlers also suffered defeat in their first game against Cois Laoi Gaels.

The footballers play Ballybrown Wednesday 27th July at 7pm in Clarina while the hurlers' next game is away to Caherline on 3rd August.

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL: It's a big week for our intermediate footballers as they open their championship campaign against St Patrick's on Thursday 21st July in Clarina at 7.30 and then play Glin on Sunday 24th July at 7.30pm in Mick Neville Park Rathkeale. All support appreciated

SYMPATHIES: The club extends its sympathies to the Cregan and Quirke families on the passing of Austin Cregan, late of Holycross, Bruff and formerly of Manister. Austin's daughter Carmel Quirke is involved in the club, his son John is involved with the Camogie club, his son-in-law is our former secretary Pat Quirke and his grandsons Cathal and Liam Quirke are former junior hurlers while his granddaughters Róisín Quirke and Isabelle and Ruth Cregan are members of our Camogie club. His niece Ethel Browne is also involved with Crecora Camogie club. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

GALTEE GAELS

CÚL CAMP: The Cúl Camp took place last week with 123 children taking part in glorious weather, sun protection very much in demand. All were delighted with the running of the camp which can be difficult with such big numbers. Club Chairman Martin Casey and Secretary Eric Kelly did a wonderful job in organizing the volunteer’s morning and afternoons to help with parking, drop off and collection as the week progressed all the talk centred on the All Ireland final and trying to get tickets which seemed a lot easier this time around.

U13: Their great run of victories came to an end recently with a heavy defeat at the hands of Ballylanders. There was exciting news for a lot of the team with the news that the under twelve team are invited to play in Croke Park on August 17 in a blitz series, more details later.

LARKIN SHIELD: The South division schools girls football team who won the inter divisional competition in April were brought together for a medal presentation in Bulgaden recently. Anglesboro National School had three players on the team Mary English, Shauna Quane and Muirne Ryan. Congratulations to all.

JUNIOR B: The junior championship game against Knockaun did not take place on Friday night last due to a bereavement in the Knockaun club. The seniors who had a good win over Ballysteen 2-13 to 1-13 in round two continue their preparation for the remainder of the Championship with a number of challenge games arranged. Round three will be played against St Kierans on the weekend of August 21 with round four against Kildimo-Pallaskenery the following weekend.

ALL IRELAND FINAL: Huge congratulations to John Kiely and the Limerick Group on winning the senior hurling final on Sunday.



HOSPITAL-HERBERTSTOWN

Club Lotto Draw: Our club lotto continues weekly every Monday night. Our next draw will take place in Carmody's on Monday July 18.Last week’s numbers were 4, 25, 26, 29. Unfortunately, we had no jackpot winner Next jackpot is now €10,000. Tickets can be purchased in local shops from any committee member or online link available on our Facebook page.

Club Limerick Draw: The Club Limerick Draw for 2022 continues every month. Contact Pat Foley our draw co-ordinator on 086 8593838 to join the draw. The next draw is at the end of July.

Fixtures: U13 Hurling Championship away to Adare July 21st 7pm.

Results: U17 Football Championship Cappamore 4.08 H/H 2.13. U19 Hurling Championship Naomh Eoin 0.26 Adare 2.17.

KILTEELY-DROMKEEN

LIMERICK SENIOR HURLERS: Three-in-a-row champions: Huge congratulations to the Limerick Senior Hurlers on winning a 3rd All Ireland Hurling Final in a row. An outstanding achievement and all the sweeter to have Brian O’Grady, Denny Ahern and Eibhear O’Dea so heavily involved in this success. All in the club are immensely proud of you. As the song goes, these are the 'Glory Days' and long may they continue. Luimneach Abu!

HISTORY: ‘A GAA and social history of Kilteely-Dromkeen. Available this October! We are delighted to share that the mammoth task of compiling the GAA and Social History of Kilteely Dromkeen is near completion. Featuring archived photos, articles and detailed personal accounts from our ancient and recent past, this comprehensive publication has something for all generations. Stay tuned next week for more details. This is the final opportunity to get in touch to share artifacts/copies of photos/ personal accounts/memories so please do get in touch at 0879646197 or message the club pages if you would like to have it "written in the history books".

DADS AND LADS SOCIAL GAMES: We host a Dads and Lads football blitz on Saturday 23rd July as part of the festival weekend. Message the club pages or 087 3120 767 to get in touch and be added to the group. All welcome even if you have no previous playing experience.

LOTTO: 11th July: Numbers drawn: 5, 12, 23, 25. No winner.

MUNGRET-ST PAULS

LIMERICK ALL IRELAND WINNERS: On Sunday 17 July 2022, John Kiely and the Limerick Hurlers brought their A game to Croke Park and did not disappoint any of the Limerick supporters that attended in a superb performance as they gave. Well done to all the Limerick Hurling panel and management especially our own Rory Duff. Luimneach Abú.

JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Mungret St Paul's 1-15 Banogue 1-10. Our junior footballers took a second win of the championship campaign in Rathkeale on Sunday 10 July, to leave them at the top of the table on four points from 2 games with 3 games yet to play. The competition resumes in August when they face South Liberties and Ballybricken-Bohermore. It was a good team performance where everyone played their part, from Darren Coffey with a fine save at a crucial time in the second half to Conor Garvey who hit a vital 1-1 following that from his customary position close to the opposition goals and Cian O’Doherty who was dominant at midfield. Six players contributed to the scoreline, with Eoin Ryan pointing a pair of 45s which would not have been out of place in Croke Park earlier in the day.

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL: The intermediate football side scored an all-too-easy win over a heavily-depleted Fr Caseys side on a scoreline of 6-16 to 0-2, having led by 3-6 to no score at half-time. Goals came from Dara Bridgeman, Brendan Giltenane, Killian Ryan and Shane Barry. With 4 points on the board and ready to challenge for the knockout stages, the team has a break now until mid-August when they will meet Drom-Broadford and Rathkeale, both of whom have 2 points from two games played.

U-19 HURLING: Mungret St. Paul’s 2-17 Newcastle West 1-21. The Premier U-19 Hurlers had to travel in the heat to Newcastle West where an outstanding game of Hurling unfolded for their supporters. Both sides played out of their skins in the warm weather with very little between the two sides but Newcastle West were the better performers on the night taking the one point win.

U-13 HURLING: Mungret St. Pauls 4-9 Monaleen 2-4. On a cracking sunny Tuesday evening July 12th when Mungret St Pauls welcomed Monaleen to a lively U-13 Division 2 game of hurling. It took Mungret St Paul's the first ten minutes to get settled until they rattled the net twice in quick succession. Once they did so they were in good form and pushed on.

A good display of hard work and determination put them in the driving seat at half time. Monaleen started well in the second half but Mungret St Paul's stood up to the task playing some great hurling, adding a further two goals and scored some great individual and team points. Mungret St Paul's can be thankful to their goalkeeper who made some great saves throughout the game.

This was a great result and well done to the players and coaches.

U-17 FOOTBALL: Mungret 3-8 St. Patricks 3-11. The Division 3 Football team went to Rhebogue on Tuesday 12 July to play St. Patricks, this was a tight match with both sides giving everything they had. Mungret St. Pauls were just shy of 4 points to St. Patricks score.

U-17 FOOTBALL: Mungret St Paul's 4-13 Cappagh Rathkeale 1-6. On Wednesday 13 July in Mungret, the division 1 game started slowly with both teams evenly matched exchanging points at each end. After 15 mins Mungret St. Pauls kicked on after getting two well worked goals in quick succession . After this they tagged along a few more points and led 2-6 to 2 at half time. In the second half they kept the scoreboard ticking. A consolation penalty got a goal on the board for Cappagh/Rathkeale . Other then that it was a clinical performance from the Mungret U17s. Final score 4-13 Mungret St Paul’s to 1-6 Cappagh/Rathkeale.

U-15 HURLING: Mungret St. Pauls 3-11 Na Piarsaigh 3-8. These two sides met each other only last month in the Feile competition with Na Piarsaigh winning on that occasion. This meeting of the two sides on Tuesday 14 July 2022 shadowed the previous game and Mungret St. Pauls who had travelled to Caherdavin proved how you can never give up on a game when you are down at half time. It was Na Piarsaigh that took the first half steadily building to an eight point lead by the break but Mungret St. Pauls kept their head up and showed what can be done if you never give up as they leveled the game in the second half and then went on to add on the final scores to take the win. This was a brilliant game with Mungret St. Pauls showing great heart.

U-13 FOOTBALL: Mungret St. Pauls 6-9 Claughaun 1-1. On Thursday 14 July the Division 3 team were home against Claughaun where our young players gave a great account of themselves in a strong game for Mungret St. Pauls who lead throughout.

U-19 HURLING: Mungret St. Pauls 1-12 Ballybricken Bohermore Fedamore 2-10

On Wednesday 15 July in Ballybricken there was a spirited game between Mungret St. Pauls and the hosts with each player getting on the ball and making use of it. There were some spectacular scores from both sides along with strong defending and tackling. The score was tight in the end with Ballybricken Bohermore Fedamore edging a win by just one point.

Go Gasta: It seems like forever that our team of 6- Breandain, Catherine, Thiago, Meghann, Conor and Katie took on Na Piarsaigh in the Go Gasta. The program aired on TG4 on Sunday 17 July. Thank you to our six heroic participants who really put in some hard work in very tough conditions back in October last year. It was tight in the end but unluckily for our members it was Na Piarsiagh that took the honors on the day. Well done to all our members who followed the event through out the day, the club and facilities looked fantastic on the show and each of our six contestants spoke very well and represented Mungret St. Pauls with great pride.



PALLASGREEN

GOLF CLASSIC: Pallasgreen GAA Club will hold a Golf Classic on Friday August 12 in Ballykisteen Golf Club. Prizes include Fourballs at some of Irelands leading golf courses. For timesheet please contact Johathon Deere 086-3722601, Gillian Hynes087-2246877. Email pallasgreengaagolfclassic@gmail.com for further details.

ALL IRELAND POC FADA FINALS: The All Ireland Poc Fada finals was launched recently in Croke Park. Defending mens champion Colin Ryan was in attendance and will defend his crown against a high calibre field which includes Antrim hurling star Neil McManus. The competition takes place on Annaverna Mountain, in the Cooley Range, Ravensdale, Co Louth Monday August 1st.

RESULT: Brian Butler Cup, Pallasgreen 1-15 Murroe/ Boher 0-12

PALLASGREEN GAA LOTTO RESULTS: No winner Monday July 11th draw. Numbers drawn were: 2, 10, 16, 24. Lucky Dips: Karen O’Brien, Matt Ryan, Peter Murnane, Philip O’Connell, Deirdre Shanahan. Lotto is now online, please see Facebook page for further details. Also Support the local club & join the CLUB Limerick Draw 2022

KNOCKANE GAA LOTTO RESULTS: No winner Monday July 11th draw. No Winner: Numbers drawn were: 5,12,23,25. Lucky Dips: Toss Condon, Marian Hanrahan, Jerry Quirke & A.C.B.M.-K/D. Seller Prize: Martin O’Donnell, Sean Buckley, Aoibhin Collins, Matt Barry.

DEVELOPMENT DRAW: The development draw has commenced but you can still join for the remaining months by contacting club secretary Margo Greene or log onto www.clublimerick.ie/draw.You can win €10,000 every month plus some fantastic prizes including exclusive Star Prizes. When joining 50% of your money goes directly to the club and the remaining 50% goes supporting our county teams.

PATRICKSWELL

LIMERICK HURLERS: Congratulations to Limerick for winning a fourth All-Ireland championship in five years and securing a three in a row. We are delighted for Diarmaid, Aaron and Cian. Diarmaid was also honoured as Sunday Game's Player of the Year. The club was also thrilled to host the "Up For The Match" programme for RTE.

UNDER 19 HURLERS: The U-19 hurlers bowed out of the Premier Hurling Championship after an entertaining match at Newcastle West. The home team scored the first point of the match, but Patrickswell responded with three points from Eoin Harmon, Paddy Gardiner and John Kirby within three minutes. The home team knocked Patrickswell backwards with a goal and three points; however the 'Well responded with a goal from John Kirby and points from Pa Kiely and Eoin Harmon. The scoreline after only fifteen minutes was an advantage of 1-5 to 1-4. Unfortunately Newcastle West dominated the remainder of the first half and led by 2-9 to 1-7 at the interval.

Patrickswell scored the first point of the second half, but found themselves seven points adrift when the home side struck their third goal. There was no capitulation by the 'Well as the visitors notched a goal and four points in just five minutes (John Kirby goal, Eoin Harmon 0-2 and Cian Gorman 0-2). With twenty minutes left, there was a real chance of victory at just 3-10 to 2-12 behind. The hosts slammed to door firmly shut with a spell of two goals and seven points to Patrickswell's three points. Johnny Murray's consolation goal was the last score in a 5-17 to 3-15 reverse.

CLUB LOTTO: The Club Lotto draw on Monday July 11 was not won. The numbers drawn were 3, 8, 12 and 31. The bonus number was 9. The €100 Lucky Dip was won by Neha Kumar and the €20 prizes were claimed by Ger O'Donoghue, Liz Hayes, Alan Gavin, Catherine Foley and Allison Doran. This week's jackpot is €16,600.

SOUTH LIBERTIES

Congratulations: Congratulations to Conor Keane and his new wife Lisa, who got married last week in Germany. A big South Liberties contingent flew out for this wedding, and they all congregated again to watch the All Ireland Final. Best wishes to ye both for a future of health and happiness together,

All-Ireland Final: What an epic win for the Limerick Hurlers on Sunday last, not only by beating Kilkenny but doing the 3 in a row and 4 wins in 5 years. It really is the stuff of dreams, and these are the best days of our lives. Congratulations to Barry Nash on his outstanding performance again. We cannot praise this young men enough for his executions on the pitch all year. Limerick You’re a Legend.