19 Jul 2022

Declan Hannon: 'We are having the time of our lives and we hope the supporters are too'

Jerome GAA clone

Limerick captain Declan Hannon lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup during the All-Ireland champions homecoming celebrations at TUS Gaelic Grounds. PIC: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

19 Jul 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

ALL-IRELAND winning captain Declan Hannon and manager John Kiely paid tribute to the Limerick hurling support during Monday's evening's homecoming celebration in the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Thousands lined the streets of Limerick and 22,000 celebrated in Limerick GAA Headquarters as the Liam MacCarthy Cup returned Shannonside for a third successive year.

"The last few years we have missed this green and white of Limerick at a homecoming. The last two years were just so quite in comparison to this. This is fantastic - the Limerick supporters are amazing," beamed Declan Hannon as he lifted the trophy high to much acclaim.

"It hasn't always been fantastic for Limerick in terms of results and we know we had our tough times so it's very important that everybody enjoys these days because we are having the time of our lives and we hope the supporters are too," stressed the captain, who later repeated his party piece from 2018 with a rendition of Caladonia.

This Tuesday evening, Hannon returns the Liam MacCarthy Cup to his native Adare with an event planned for 7pm in the Scoil Naomh Iosaf - better known as the 'boys school'.

On Monday evening, manager John Kiely echoed the words of his four-time All-Ireland SHC winning captain. 

"This is incredible and I just want to say a huge thank you to everybody for coming out on behalf of all the lads - all of us involved really appreciate yer support. This has been a fantastic evening and reception all through the town," said a hoarse Kiely.

An unbeaten run of seven games saw Limerick crowned champions, but the manager was quick to remember last Spring when his side hadn't a win in three rounds of the Allianz League.

"We are very fortunate to have fantastic supporters. We weren't going so well in the spring time and every body that came to matches was very supportive of the group and they had patience in spades and they were repaid in spades yesterday!" said Kiely.

The manager was also fulsome in praise of his hurling heroes.

"All the hard yards are put in here and out in Rathkeale and they work so hard," said the manager of his training regime.

Hannon also remembered that league run of defeats.

"Within our own group we always had confidence in ourselves and our management team and in Cairbre (Ó Cairealláin) and Paul (Kinnerk) that we were doing the right thing in training," said the centre back.

He became the first ever player to captain his county to four Liam MacCarthy Cup titles but he dismissed any individual praise.

"At the end of the none of us would be here if it wasn't for the other - a group of players win an All-Ireland, it's never an individual and that's the way it has to be."

Limerick and Kilkenny were level in the 63rd minute of the All-Ireland SHC final when the men in green found next five points to build a winning run.

"We found a calmness in the Munster final and the All-Ireland semi final in the last few minutes as well and when Kilkenny had a go we got a score back, which was a big thing. The boys came off the bench and did what they always do and got us over the line," recalled Hannon.

