In Pictures: Fedamore GAA host new club hurling tournament with teams from four counties

FEDAMORE GAA honoured the memory of former GAA President William P Clifford with a new club hurling tournament.
The W P Clifford Cup was won by Galway's Cappataggle, who beat Coolderry of Offaly in the final.
Limerick's own Patrickswell were beaten by Coolderry, while Glen Rovers (Cork) lost to Cappataggle. Glen Rovers then defeated The Well in the Shield final.
Photographer Brendan Gleeson was in attendance for the Limerick Leader.
