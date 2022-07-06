Limerick All-Ireland hurling winner to defend his Poc Fada title on the Cooley Mountains

LIMERICK'S Colin Ryan is to defend his M Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada title next month.

The Poc Fada finals will get underway on the Annaverna Mountain, in the Cooley Range, Co. Louth on Monday August 1.

This Tuesday, Pallasgreen's Colin Ryan was in Croke Park for a launch ahead of the finals.

And, Ryan could yet to be joined by further players from Limerick.

The Munster Poc Fada finals take place on Kerry Head, Ballyheigue at 11.15am this Saturday July 9.

John Chawke (Kildimo-Pallaskenry) represents Limerick and the top two in the provincial finals will qualify for the All-Ireland final.

In the U16 Munster final, Limerick will be represented by Joe Fitzgerald (Kildimo-Pallaskenry) - the Munster champion will advance to the national finals in Co Louth next month.

The All-Ireland Poc Fada finals were officially launched by Ard Stiúrthóir Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, Tom Ryan and Uachtarán an Cumann Camógaíochta, Hilda Breslin.

This year will see the provincial winners in all competitions return to Annaverna Mountain in a highly competitive field after the special 2021 event marked 60 years of All-Ireland Poc Fada competition, with Limerick's 2018 All-Ireland SHC winner Ryan attempting to win back-to-back titles.

Nexty month will also see the return of the U16 competition in hurling and camogie with the four provincial winners in each code coming to the Cooley Mountains.

The Poc Fada continues to be sponsored by Martin Donnelly who has been sponsoring the GAA Poc Fada for more than 25 years through his MD myclubshop.ie brand – a significant contribution that has supported the competition throughout so many years.

“Gaelic games give us a link to our history and heritage and this is especially true of the Poc Fada. Over the beautiful but challenging course of the Annavernagh mountains, hurlers and camogie players get to continue a tradition that we trace back to Setanta and beyond. I thank Martin Donnelly for his continued support of this competition and the organising committee for their commitment to maintaining this tradition and wish everyone the very best out on the mountain course in the coming weeks," said Ard Stiúrthóir CLG.

Speaking about this year’s Finals Uachtarán an Cumann Camógaíochta Hilda Breslin said:

“It’s fantastic to see the All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals proceed once more this year, this is a unique and exciting competition which showcases some of the key skills of our games and is always an exciting day in the Camogie calendar. I am particularly enthused to see such a star-studded field taking part on what should be a fantastic occasion in the Cooley Mountains.”