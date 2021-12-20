Limerick fixtures confirmed for Munster Hurling Cup and McGrath Cup in January

MUNSTER GAA officials have confirmed the fixture details for the 2022 Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup and McGrath Cup.

John Kiely's Limerick will play their first game since winning the August 22 All-Ireland SHC final, on Friday January 14.

And, it's a home venue in the TUS Gaelic Grounds for the floodlit fixture against the winner of the Tipperary-Kerry tie.

The January 14 tie will be a semi final in the Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup.

Victory would put Limerick into a Saturday January 22 final against Clare or Waterford.

Limerick play their opening game of the Allianz Hurling League against Wexford on Sunday February 6 in Wexford Park at 1.45pm.

Meanwhile, Billy Lee's Limerick footballers will have two games in five days in the McGrath Cup.

Their season begins in Austin Stack Park Tralee on Wednesday January 5 at 7pm against Kerry in what will be the first game for The Kingdom under the new Jack O'Connor management.

The following Sunday, January 9 at 2pm, Limerick entertain Tipperary in Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale.

The two groups winners contest the McGrath Cup final on Saturday January 15.

Limerick begin their Allianz Football League campaign against Longford on Saturday January 29 in TUS Gaelic Grounds at 2pm.

2022 Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup

Quarter-Final

Kerry v Tipperary on Saturday January 8 at 2pm in Austin Stack Park Tralee

Semi-Finals

Clare v Waterford on Friday January 14 at 7pm in Sixmilebridge

Limerick v Tipperary or Kerry on Friday January 14 at 7pm in the TUS Gaelic Grounds

Final

Saturday January 22

2022 McGrath Cup Football

Group 1

Waterford v Clare on Sunday January 2 at 2pm in Fraher Field Dungarvan

Clare v Cork on Thursday January 6 at 7pm in Miltown Malbay

Cork v Waterford on Tuesday January 11 at 7pm in Páirc Uí Rinn

Group 2

Kerry v Limerick on Wednesday January 5 at 7pm in Austin Stack Park Tralee

Limerick v Tipperary on Sunday January 9 at 2pm in Mick Neville Park Rathkeale

Tipperary v Kerry on Wednesday January 12 at 7pm in Dr. Morris Park Thurles

Final

Group 1 winners v Group 2 winners on Saturday January 15