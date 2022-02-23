Search

23 Feb 2022

Limerick farmers urged to review their security measures to deter criminals

Limerick farmers urged to review their security measures

Crime Prevention Officer has some crime prevention advice for farmers

David Hurley

23 Feb 2022 10:00 PM

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are appealing to farmers across Limerick to take measures to deter criminals from targeting their premises.

While thefts and burglaries can occur at farms at any time of the year, official statistics suggest there is an increase at this time of year.

Sergeant Ber Leetch, divisional crime prevention officer, says there are simple things that farmers can do.

"Restrict access to your yard, install gates and fix them to a sturdy concrete or metal posts and keep them locked. Land boundaries if they are either fencing, hedges or walls should be robust, well maintained and checked regularly for breaches," she said.

she said.

Gardai issue crime prevention appeal to rural Limerick homeowners

Farmers are also being encouraged to consider installing an alarm and CCTV in vulnerable areas and in outhouses on their farms that cannot be seen from the farmhouse.

"Sensor lights are a great deterrent to any trespassers at night," added Sgt Leetch who stressed that trespasser should not be confronted.

"It is important to speak to the people trespassing but do not confront them. You are only asking them if they are OK, maybe they are lost but do not put yourself in any danger. However, note how many there are, their height, age and what
they are wearing. Then leave them, ring your local garda station and report them" said Sgt Leetch.

