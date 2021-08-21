There won't be a cow milked in Limerick or Cork on Sunday - relief milkers in short supply!

THE old cliché, "There won't be a cow milked in..." is oft trotted out after big sporting occasions but not if FRS Farm Relief Services have anything to do with it.

FRS Farm Relief Services manager, Liam O'Rourke says All-Ireland final Sunday will be the busiest day of the year for relief milkers. To add to the mix this year is the fact that Liam and his staff look after Limerick and North Cork.

"Not only do our farmers want to go to the match but also our workers want to go to the match so that puts a squeeze on things as well. Sunday will be tight but we’ll get there - it is looking almost sorted at this stage," said Liam, who was speaking on Thursday.

His phone was hopping on the Monday after Limerick and Cork won their respective All-Ireland semi-finals.

"With the capacity being 40,000 a lot of it is subject to how lucky people are in getting tickets. We may get one or two cancellations or one or two more bookings because of that," said Liam, who knows one farmer who plans to milk his cows just once on Sunday morning.

Other dairy men might just want to watch the match at home without worrying about milking afterwards, or go to the pub, or head to Dublin with or without tickets.

"We will be doing our level best to accommodate everyone. It will be tight but that's the way it is," said Liam.

And once everyone else is sorted the Granagh man can relax and cheer on Limerick!