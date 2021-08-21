Search our Archive

21/08/2021

There won't be a cow milked in Limerick or Cork on Sunday - relief milkers in short supply!

Relief milkers in Limerick and Cork in short supply on Sunday

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

THE old cliché, "There won't be a cow milked in..." is oft trotted out after big sporting occasions but not if FRS Farm Relief Services have anything to do with it.

FRS Farm Relief Services manager, Liam O'Rourke says All-Ireland final Sunday will be the busiest day of the year for relief milkers. To add to the mix this year is the fact that Liam and his staff look after Limerick and North Cork.

"Not only do our farmers want to go to the match but also our workers want to go to the match so that puts a squeeze on things as well. Sunday will be tight but we’ll get there - it is looking almost sorted at this stage," said Liam, who was speaking on Thursday.

‘If Limerick win you won’t see me in town for a week!’

His phone was hopping on the Monday after Limerick and Cork won their respective All-Ireland semi-finals.

"With the capacity being 40,000 a lot of it is subject to how lucky people are in getting tickets. We may get one or two cancellations or one or two more bookings because of that," said Liam, who knows one farmer who plans to milk his cows just once on Sunday morning.

Other dairy men might just want to watch the match at home without worrying about milking afterwards, or go to the pub, or head to Dublin with or without tickets.

"We will be doing our level best to accommodate everyone. It will be tight but that's the way it is," said Liam.

And once everyone else is sorted the Granagh man can relax and cheer on Limerick! 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media