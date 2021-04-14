Mart report: Friesian bullocks exceed €2 per kg at Kilmallock

CATTLE continue to get dearer at Kilmallock as “grass men” continue to stock up.

Up to €2.06 per kg is now being paid for Friesian bullocks. Friesian heifer calves are making up to €470 and dairy stock sold for up to €2000.

Bullocks sold for up to €1460 each or €2.73 per kg. 140 dry cows made up to €1330 each or €1.86 per kg. Light heifers hit €880 each or €3.40 per kg. Heavier heifers made up to €1240 a head or €2.53 per kg. Sucklers hit €1620 per unit.

On this Friday, April 16, the Irish Hereford Society bull sale will take place at 1pm.

This Saturday, April 17, the Cooltomin Pedigree Angus herd (66 head) will be sold at 1pm.

As marts are now getting big we ask vendors to bring stock as early as possible.

BULLOCKS

Lot 50c, 2 Angus 393kgs €890; lot 39b, 2 Friesians 245kgs €450; lot 53, 4 Herefords 526kgs €1190; lot 43b, 1 Charolois 495kgs €1180; lot 55c,1 Limousin 525kgs €1170; lot 49b,3 Herefords 535kgs €1160; lot 55a, 2 Limousin 508kgs €1130; lot 47, 4 Angus 514kgs €1120; lot 36, 8 Charolais 451kgs €1110, lot 46a, 1 Angus 495kgs €1100, lot 46b, 1 Friesian 540kgs €1080; lot 42a,1 Belgian Blue 460kgs €1030; lot 48a, 4 Herefords 509kgs €1030; lot 46, 9 Herefords 448kgs €1000, lot 47b, 1 Angus 615kgs €1460, lot 44a, 1 Limousin 630kgs €1440, lot 50a, 2 Herefords 650kgs €1360; lot 41c, 2 Angus 585kgs €1320, lot 44, 7 Limousin 575kgs €1320; lot 52a, 6 Herefords 590kgs €1250; lot 49a, 3 Friesians 560kgs €1130.

WEANLING BULLOCKS

Lot 15a, 1 Limousin 430kgs €990 (€2.30per kg); lot 4b, 2 Charolais 403kgs €960 (€2.38 per kg); lot 13a, 1 Angus 425kgs €940 (€2.21per kg); lot 7,6 Angus 357kgs €850 (€2.38per kg); lot 10a, 2 Salers 398kgs €840 (€2.11per kg); lot 11, 9 Angus 323kg €820 (€2.53 per kg); lot 21b; 1 Hereford 340kgs €810(€2.38per kg); lot 22b, 4 Herefords 359kgs €790(€2.20 per kg); lot 14, 5 Friesians 387kgs €790( €2.04 per kg); lot 14a, 5 Friesians 376kgs €780(€2.07 per kg); lot 16, 7 Herefords 325kgs €770 (€2.36 per kg); lot 15, 6 Angus 281kgs €720 (€2.56 per kg); lot 4f, 1 Hereford 210kgs €560 (€2.66 per kg).

WEANLING BULLS

Lot 801d, 3 Limousin 362kgs €990 (€2.73per kg); lot 800, 1 Limousin 295kgs €700 (€2.37 per kg); lot 801, 2 Herefords 323kgs €680 (€2.10per kg); lot 800b, 1 Hereford 280kgs €670 (€2.39per kg).

DRY COWS

Lot 113c, 1, Friesian 490kgs €850, lot 106,1 Limousin 465kgs €830; lot 101f, 1 Friesian 465kgs €750; lot 109b, 1 Charolais 390kgs €710; lot 102a, 1, Friesian 630kgs €970; lot 107c, 1 Angus 550kgs €1210; lot 118a, 1 Friesian 805kgs €1180; lot 108f, 1, Friesian 740kgs €1140, lot 106a, 1 Friesian 680kgs €1080.

HEIFERS

Lot 406c,5 Angus 349kgs €880, lot 402b; 3 Herefords 340kgs €810; lot 407f, 2 Limousin 310kgs €730; lot 411, 4 Herefords 266kgs €630; lot 410a, 3 Angus 103kgs €350; lot 403a, 1 Angus 490kgs €1070; lot 414,1 Herefords 480kgs €990; lot 403d, 1 Angus 465kgs €980; lot 414c, 1 Charolois 435kgs €970; lot 417d, 1 Limousin 360kgs €910; lot 404f,1, Angus 585kgs €1240; lot 404g, 1 Angus 570kgs €1210; lot 403g 1, Angus 530kgs €1120; lot 413a, 1 Angus 500kgs €1080.

FACTORY BULL

Lot 7000, 1 Angus 725kgs €1220.

SUCKLER COWS

Lot 2051an 8-year-old Limousin and her twin heifer calves €1620, lot 2053 a 10-year-old Angus and her Belgian Blue heifer calf €1580; Other sucklers prices €1500, €1400 etc.

CALVES

Monday and Wednesday: Lot 5157, a 3-week-old Belgian blue heifer €470, lot 1009 a 5-week-old Friesian heifer €470, lot 6045, 2 Hereford bulls, 3 weeks old €390 each, lot 5010, a 6-week-old Shorthorn heifer €375, lot 5159, a 5-week-old Belgian Blue bull €370, lot 6006, 2 Angus bulls 4 weeks old €350, lot 123e, an 8-week-old Limousin heifer €320, lot 4c, a 3-week-old Limousin heifer €320; lot 119b, 2 Simmental heifers 3 weeks €300 each. A large number of Friesian and Belgian Blue heifers sold for over €400.

ABBEYFEALE

Great demand for all types of calves, Lot 1 Belgian Blue heifer €445; lot 13 Hereford bull €420; lot 21 Hereford bull €360; lot 58, Angus heifer €280; lot 64, Belgian Blue heifer €360; lot 69 Belgian Blue heifer €490; lot 71, Belgian Blue heifer €475; lot 93 Angus bull €335; lot 102 Charolais bull €570; lot 125 Hereford bull €380; lot 124 Hereford heifer €285; lot 160 Friesian heifer €400; lot 167 Simmental heifer €370; lot 169 Friesian bull €90; lot 174 Friesian bull €140.

DROMCOLLOGHER

Lot 104, 1 Belgian Blue bull 4-week-old €330, lot 89, 3 Hereford bulls €295, lot 33, 1 Belgian Blue heifer 4 weeks old €280; lot 27, 2 Hereford bulls 4 weeks old €245; lot 12, 1 Angus bull 5 weeks old €235.