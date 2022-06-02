Search

02 Jun 2022

Limerick's urban greening initiatives to be showcased at Bloom 2022

Limerick's urban greening initiatives to be showcased at Bloom 2022

A range of urban greening initiatives will be showcased by Limerick City and County Council during Bloom 2022

Limerick Live reporter

02 Jun 2022 8:30 AM

news@limerickleader.ie

A RANGE of urban greening initiatives, which are being spearheaded by Limerick City and County Council, will be highlighted at this year's Bloom festival - the first since before Covid-19.

Bloom, Ireland's largest gardening event, begins at the Phoenix Park, Dublin from today and continues throughout the bank holiday weekend.

From public seating with in-built planters, to pollinators and bridges in bloom, the council's various initiatives that champion biodiversity and the benefits of open space will be showcased in the Green Cities Garden on Monday.

The Green Cities Garden, created in association with Bord Bia, is part of the More Green Cities for Europe campaign, an initiative which aims to increase the proportion of green landscaping in building projects in Irish towns and cities, while encouraging the use of locally-grown planting stock.

Designed by James Purdy, the Green Cities Garden will offer visitors an opportunity to view the key elements that comprise a vibrant 'green' public park.

Limerick City and County Council's will mount a display of its efforts on Bank Holiday Monday, demonstrating that aspiration towards more sustainable cities can be matched with action.

Commenting ahead of the event, Carmel Lynch, Senior Executive Engineer for Place-Making and Public Realm, said: "As urban greening becomes an increasingly urgent concern for Ireland's towns and cities, Limerick City and County Council is thrilled to participate in the Green Cities Garden at Bloom. It is an opportunity for us, on a national stage, to show the wider public what proactive steps we are taking to offer our citizens and visitors a more liveable, sustainable and green city and county."

Ms Lynch says the local authority is proud to demonstrate what is possible for urban areas across Ireland, by making a commitment to green initiatives, and helping to guarantee the longevity of our towns and cities as places where future generations can live, work and play.

"We would encourage all people from Limerick who are making the trip to Bloom to stop by the More Green Cities Garden," she said.

Supported by funding from the European Commission, More Green Cities for Europe is co-ordinated in Ireland by Bord Bia, in conjunction with the Irish Farmers Association on behalf of the Irish Hardy Nursery Stock Association.

The project runs until the end of 2023, with Ireland joining 12 other European countries, including Germany, France, Sweden and Italy.

