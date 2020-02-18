Traffic delays expected into March as water works continue in Limerick

COMMUTERS who travel via Barrington Street can expect delays until early March, as Irish Water complete works in the area.

Works will see over 400 metres of old water mains replaced between the Barrington Street and Quinlan Street junction.

The pipes will be replaced up Barrington Street, looping around Pery Street and returning to the Upper Hartstonge Street and O’Connell Street junction.

The old pipes will be swapped out for modern, high-density polyethylene (plastic) pipes which will lead to a big reduction in the likelihood of bursts and water outages.

For the duration of the works Barrington Street will be restricted to one lane with no access from O’Connell Avenue. There will be no access for vehicles to Barrington Street from Newenham Street.

Motorists wanting to access Barrington Street will have to do so via a diversion from Hartstonge Street/Pery Square where traffic will flow back to O’Connell Avenue.

Public transport will be re-routed through Hartstonge Street in place of Barrington Street for the duration of the works.

The project will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply. Where the existing service connections on the public side are lead these will be replaced as part of this improvement work.

The work may involve some short-term water shut offs and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water shut-offs.

“As they get older, some pipes have a high level of leakage as well as being subject to frequent bursts,” said Gerry O’Donnell, Leakage Reduction Programme Regional Lead, Irish Water.

“Replacing these old, damaged pipes will ensure a more reliable and resilient water supply for the area. The new water mains and service connections will reduce the instances of bursts and water outages. These improvements to the water network are essential in providing a safe, secure and reliable water supply which will, in turn, facilitate ongoing growth and development locally.”