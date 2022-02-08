Limerick schools have big plans to change travel habits

NEARLY 20 schools across Limerick have started February with a plan to change their travel habits for good.

An initiative of the Green Schools Programme, the Big Travel Challenge 2022, asks school communities to focus on a mode of active travel like walking, cycling or scooting and to try to get as many people using that mode as possible over a period of 10 school days.

This year’s challenge is celebrating seven years of successfully encouraging more students to enjoy the benefits of getting to school on foot, on wheels or by public transport.

Schools are asked to promote one mode and to record their results to form an application to win the Big Travel Challenge.

The overall winning school in 2022 will receive a cash prize of €1,000 to be used for their Green-Schools Travel programme, with four runners up each receiving prize of €500. There are 19 participating schools in Limerick.

Looking for a more enjoyable, active & healthier school-run? The #NewYear is a great time to start new travel habits. Why not take part in the @greenschoolsire #BigTravelChallenge? Choose 1 sustainable mode for 10 days in February to win €1000! ‍♀️‍https://t.co/Hblf60jsK2 — Green-Schools (@GreenSchoolsIre) January 7, 2022

