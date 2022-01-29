Unique course at University of Limerick encourages more women to join tech industry

RENT the Runway Galway’s office is joining forces with UL’s Immersive Software Engineering (ISE) program to encourage more women to pursue a career in the tech industry.

The highly competitive, first of its kind programme, will commence in UL in September 2022.

The ISE programme combines intensive academic learning with practical residency-style immersive real-world experience in Rent the Runway and other technology companies.

Course Director of ISE, Professor Tiziana Margaria said it highlights the “values of sustainability, affordability and diversity” that sit at the core of Rent the Runway’s business idea and practice.

Students will have the opportunity to take skills learned in a bespoke studio setting in UL, into the real world and apply them to solving real problems for major tech players.

Rent the Runway industry partners include Stripe, Dell, Intercom and a range of Irish start-ups and SMEs.

Each of these support the new Immersive Software Engineering (ISE) programme designed to deliver much needed world-class technology graduates to Irish, European and global markets.

Vice President, Managing Director & Site Lead at Rent the Runway in Galway Dorothy Creaven said the plan is to use this collaborative opportunity to continue encouraging women and other underrepresented groups to consider a career in tech.

She added that the accelerated academic timeline was put in place as there is a shortage of qualified graduates in the sector.

“We are delighted to be part of this programme and look forward to welcoming two students to Rent the Runway,” she expressed. UL Professor and Co-Director of ISE Stephen Kinsella said:

“It is essential for universities and the technology sector to work together to deliver a strong pipeline of highly skilled talent into the workforce.

“This new programme will deliver a much more intensive student experience and will fast-track graduation by studying through the summers and devoting every-other semester to residencies”.