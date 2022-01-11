Search

11 Jan 2022

BTYSE: Limerick lads harness their rowing skills to power local club

Patrick Stenson, Shane Rafferty and Colm Murphy of St Michael's Rowing Club. PICTURES: St Michael's Rowing Club.

YOUNG scholars at one Limerick secondary school are pushing the boundaries of energy, nature and mental health in this year’s Young Scientist Exhibition.

Ardscoil Rís, located on the North Circular Road, have submitted five different entries all from TY students, both individual and collective, once again, seeding a tradition of science and academia at the city school.

More than 30 projects from Limerick schools will feature at the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition, taking place virtually between January 12 and 14.

BTYSE: Limerick students attempt to add colour to the problem of black ice

Sam Hamilton, working alone, took inspiration from solar panels being installed in his home in 2020. His project focuses on “the performance of PV solar panels without a battery module” over the course of one calendar year.

Three lads from St. Michael's Rowing Club, Patrick Stenson, Shane Rafferty and Colm Murphy spend an extensive amount of time training on ergometers each week at their local club.

Coupled with that, is the expense of running the club and the ever-needed expenses associated with light, heat and equipment.

Putting their heads together, the group decided to tackle ‘Row-tricity’, the “Design and development of a device to capture the potential energy of an ergometer” as a renewable energy source.

Two projects within the Christian Brother's school are looking at nature and agriculture. One by JJ O’ Reilly and Robert Stafford looks to “the efficacy of biochar to increase soil fertility and crop yields in Irish agricultural enterprises.”

The other, by Paul Cullinane, looks to lessons in nature. He is conducting an analysis of tardigrades’ (eight legged microscopic animals) and their use of cryptobiosis as well as other animal hibernation and their applications in human medicine.

The final project addresses mental health and academic performance through online classes.

Devised by James Corcoran, Daniel McDonagh and David Moore, their focus is on student well-being throughout the Covid-19 lockdowns in secondary schools.

The finalists will be interviewed by a panel of over 90 judges who will select the various winners.

Ardscoil Rís science teacher Jack Corrigan concluded: "I'm really excited for the groups to showcase all their hard work and innovative ideas. I've no doubt the judges will be very impressed."

