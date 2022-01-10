University of Limerick appoints new Adjunct Professor of Smart Energy Systems

THE Department of Electronic & Computer Engineering at University of Limerick has welcomed Dr Paddy Finn to the faculty as Adjunct Professor of Smart Energy Systems.

Together with business partner Duncan O’Toole, Dr Finn founded the Limerick-based smart grid business VIOTAS in 2013, with the goal of democratising electricity markets and enabling a more sustainable future.

The business, which is headed by Mr O'Toole, does this through developing industry-leading Demand Response technologies and services, which allow commercial and industrial electricity customers to get paid for automatically adjusting their electricity consumption to support the reliability, security and stability of national electricity grids.

VIOTAS services have been used extensively by EirGrid for a number of years and played a key role in curbing the effects of the widely-publicised power generation shortages last last year.

Headquartered in Castletroy, VIOTAS employs more than 80 staff in multiple countries around the world, including Australia

and Poland.

The newly-appointed adjunct professor previously spent a total of 12 years at the University of Limerick, where he attained his undergraduate and doctorate degrees. He also undertook two postdoctoral research fellowships au UL

“Looking back on the time I spent at the University of Limerick, from undergraduate through to postdoctoral research fellow, I most fondly remember the teaching opportunities that allowed me share my own learnings, perspectives, and approach

to problem solving with others. I am now truly humbled and honoured by my appointment as adjunct professor of Smart Energy Systems at my alma matter," commented Dr Finn.

"I look forward to supporting the department in the enhancement of content relating to smart power systems, so a greater number of graduates can enjoy rewarding careers where they apply their skills and knowledge to solving the technical challenges associated with decarbonisation globally,’ he added.

Professor Colin Fitzpatrick of UL has welcomed Dr Finn's appointment. “We are thrilled that he will be joining us as

an adjunct Professor. Our students will benefit enormously from working with a tech entrepreneur at the cutting edge of smart grid systems who is taking technology that was developed here in Limerick and rolling it out across the world," he said.

"As Ireland and countries across the globe strive to reach ambitious decarbonisation goals over the coming decade, it

is essential that our engineering students are exposed to the ideas, technologies and business models which are needed to get us on this sustainable pathway and this is one of many ways that we are embedding the UN Sustainable Development Goals across the curriculum here at UL.”