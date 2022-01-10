Search

10 Jan 2022

BTYSE: Limerick pupils think outside the box on their projects

Colaiste Nano Nagle's BT Young Scientist 2022 entrants and their teachers Kelly Walsh and Amanda Prior

COLAISTE Nano Nagle have four projects in the 2022 BT Young Scientist competition covering a range of topics.

Transition Year student Maha Shahzadi will be showcasing her Eataware project which was awarded second place at the 2021 SciFest competition.

Eataware is an accessible app that allows visually impaired people shop for their groceries while keeping track of any dietary requirements they may have due to a secondary illness/allergy.

Jadine Fitzpatrick and Colleen Bromell from TY will be taking their app 65 Roses to the national competition.

The girls' app is designed to help people learn more about Cystic Fibrosis and it is also a tool for those who have the disease.

They hope the app will raise more awareness for the condition and provide support for those who have been affected.

Allanah Purcell and Sarah Louise Allen focused their project Raising The Bar For Irish Female Athletes on young women in sport.

The students found that a lot of girls in their school had no involvement in sport outside of their PE class.

They looked at the success of female athletes from around the world and the success they achieved this year to see if this could inspire young girls to get involved in more sporting activities.

The girls have faced some Covid-19 related challenges in their project as they aimed to introduce a junior camogie team in their school.

Finally, second years Kristina Vitina, Laila and Millie Malone decided to see how they could support the LGBT community in their school with their project There’s no pride in prejudice.

