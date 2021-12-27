Search

27 Dec 2021

TUS launches more than 50 'flexible learning' programmes for Limerick students

The new programmes are part of the Springboard, Skillnet and Human Capital Initiative

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THE Department of Flexible Learning at The Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest (TUS) has launched more than 50 programmes for January 2022, across the faculties of Applied Science and Technology, Business and Humanities, Engineering and the Built Environment and the Limerick School of Art and Design.

Welcoming the programme launch for the Spring intake, Dean of Flexible and Work Based Learning, Seamus Hoyne said TUS is constantly responding to the needs of the region. 

"As Dean of Flexible and Work Based Learning, I’m particularly glad to see our new programmes in the field of Entrepreneurship & Innovation, Leadership and Smart Manufacturing.  These programmes, and our other suite of programmes, have been designed within the needs of the region in mind."

Head of Flexible Learning at TUS Midwest Dr Philip Hennessy added: “TUS Midwest flexible learning provides participants with the opportunity to upskill across a wide variety of sectors and disciplines. These opportunities allow industry in the Mid West and nationally to take advantage of further education thereby allowing their employees and business to develop and grow. We are very proud of the depth and breadth of courses we offer and will continue to work with our industry partners to grow these offerings into the future.”

The new programmes are part of the Springboard, Skillnet and Human Capital Initiative.  They are examples of industry and government agencies working with Higher Education to provide focused programmes to support growth in the region.

For more click here.

