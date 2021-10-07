Professional services firm announces new partnership with Kemmy Business School at UL

PROFESSIONAL services company PwC has announced a new partnership with the Kemmy Business School at UL supporting excellence in business learning and education.

The principal element of the new partnership, which will initially run for two years, involves supporting student innovation.

The new Student Innovation Project will set out to deal with key business challenges in today’s world and will give students the opportunity to voice their opinion and be awarded for their work. Academic prizes will also be awarded to first year students in semester one and second year students in semester two for best marks in two business models.

Speaking at the announcement of the new partnership, Ken Johnson, Lead Partner at PwC Mid-West Practice, said: "Many businesses are challenged by a shortage of key skills and this is also evident in the Mid-West region. Through these awards we hope not only to recognise and support excellence in learning and education but also to enhance the development of skills that are required by local businesses.”

KBS is excited to announce a new partnership with PwC that provides a new Student Innovation Project. Students:

- tackle key business challenges

- gain critical innovation skills

- win Academic prizes for top marks #PwC, #Innovation, #StudyAtUL pic.twitter.com/3HgxGNuysi October 6, 2021

Professor Finbarr Murphy, Executive Dean of Kemmy Business School, added: "The Kemmy Business School has always had strong connections with accountancy/professional practice. This new chapter in our relationship with PwC highlights the importance of that engagement. It is among the key factors that sees KBS students experiencing one of the highest employment rates in Ireland."