University of Limerick confirms senior appointment

UL President Dr Des Fitzgerald has announced that Harvey Duthie has accepted the position of Chief Executive Officer of the UL Foundation and UL Vice President Development.

Originally from Ballinasloe, Mr Duthie has spent the last ten years in London working on several major global fundraising campaigns.

His clients have included the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Oxford University, Africa Centres for Disease Control, UNHCR and Singapore Management University, among others.

In his new role as UL Vice President Development, he will shape a plan to support UL’s development ambitions, with input from across the University.

“Harvey will serve as the senior staff member of the Foundation, providing guidance and support to the Board, the Chair and the President, as well as to University faculty and administrators. Harvey will be responsible for the formulation, development and implementation of the Foundation’s fundraising policy and strategy and will have the lead role in the solicitation of gifts,” Dr Fitzgerald said.

“As a senior executive with demonstrable experience of leading successful capital campaigns and fundraising initiatives with more than 50 clients across the United Kingdom, Ireland, mainland Europe and the United States, Harvey has extensive experience of planning, managing, and implementing programs aimed to achieve fundraising goals and mission impact. I look forward to Harvey joining the University this January,” he added.

Mr Duthie said: “I am excited to be joining the University at such an important moment in its history and playing a part in the ambitious UL@50 development plans.”