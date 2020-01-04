BTYSE: Laurel Hill ‘too cool for school’ with three projects

“ARE you too cool for your local school?” This is just one of the questions being asked by the students of Laurel Hill Secondary School FCJ, as they take part in this year's BT Young Scientist Exhibition.

Three groups will represent Laurel Hill next week.

Karen Kinnerk, who teaches science and maths at the school gave a breakdown of what projects will be submitted in the competition this January.

This senior submission is titled: ‘Working Waves’ and is by Aoife-Marie Costello, Caoimhe Cahill and Nadine McMahon.

“Working Waves are a student orientated company who have been working hard on developing a product that will be installed on the bows of ships and will decrease the amount of fossil fuels used to power engines on-board sea vessels, minimizing port companies carbon footprints,” said Ms Kinnerk.

The next project, which is in the intermediate level, is titled: ‘Are you too cool for your local school’ by Jane Burke and Roisin Ryan.

“This project is investigating if there would be a reduction in carbon emissions if every secondary school student was to attend their local school. As global warming is very topically at the moment the girls wish to see if they can make a difference locally,” said Ms Kinnerk.

The final project submitted by Laurel Hill is titled ‘Kefir in and Irish Kitchen: Jane O’Brien, Kate O’Doherty’ and is also in the intermediate class.

“This project wishes to investigate the benefits of using kefir particularly focusing on it as a probiotic for the gut (GI). The girls are investigating the different types of beneficial bacteria present in kefir in different types of milk. They are also investigating the pH and mass of the kefir. The girls went to the UL microbiology lab to test and analyse their samples with Dr Achim Schmalenberger. They have also received funding from Irish food company Truly Irish to help with their project,” said Ms Kinnerk.

“The girls have worked exceptionally hard to get to where they are. We are very proud of their efforts and achievements to date. All of the groups are highly motivated and set high standards for themselves and they are great advocates for our school. They are a pleasure to work with and I have no doubt they will enjoy the week in Dublin,” she added.