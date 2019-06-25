Budding Limerick journalists share their stories - part II

In the second of two pieces we share reports written by students of Limerick Community College for a journalism project in the school

Girls Sports

By: Olivia Adamczyk, Sarah Fitzgerald, Kelly O' Carroll and Erin O' Connell

The girls playing hockey in Mungret Community College have finished the year with a win over Laurel Hill.

This has been a very busy and successful year for girls in Mungret Community College.

Girls have participated in many sports including hockey, basketball, soccer, camogie and Gaelic football.

The girls have had many victories against other secondary schools.

In hockey, the girls have been committed to training in the catholic institute since the very beginning because of their commitment and hard work.

They were able to finish the season with a very successful victory against Laurel Hill.

Ms. Hickey has been a very supportive coach throughout the year, she has helped girls sports grow, helping and encouraging the girls to train hard and try their best.

We are proud to have Ms. Hickey in our school. Mr. Connolly has been training first and second year girls soccer.

We have been working hard all year which has led to a stunning victory over Desmond College. Soccer has taken root and will grow in the future.

Mr. Kennedy has been committed to coaching girls basketball every week. Mr. Kennedy has encouraged the girls to do their best for every match they play.

Boys Sports

By: Conor Quinlivan

Our school is very big on sports. Our school offers sports like football, basketball, rugby, hurling, athletics, hockey, camogie and others.

Our hurling team has had recent success. They won their last match against Colaiste Muire MCC 3-12 CM 3-05. The team was ecstatic . Centre - forward James Houlihan said: “We played to the best of our ability. We won and we have very good games for the rest of the season.”

This could be the start of a win streak. This is one of their first successes of the season. They have played a few matches before this, but were beaten by a better opposition. Team captain Billy Leenane said: “We have come up against many third years but we haven’t got any.”

Things have been looking up for Mungret Community College ever since their first match against Glenstal, where they were beaten. When asked about the teams improvements he said: “We haven’t been winning many games, but we have been putting in the effort. We are giving it our all and that’s what matters.” First year wingback Tom Lloyd added: “We are getting better slowly.”

Of course, this success and desire could not have been achieved without the help of their coaches, Mr. Declan Fitzgerald and Mr. Brendan Giltenane. Tom LLoyd said: “Mr. Fitzgerald is always trying to keep us up.” Billy Leenane expressed his praise for the coaches. When he was asked about how people benefited from the team experiences he said: “I firmly believe that anybody who joins this team will become a better person. We have the coaches to thank for that.”

The positivity does not end there though. The team have clear ambitions to win. Shane Cross expressed that “We [The team] have a good chance of winning something.”

Music in our school

By: Abbie Gray, Maya Okonkwo and Gergo Rasko

At the start of the year, Music Generation began visiting our school. Every double class we would spend time making music with a visiting musician. They helped us to make the music using an app called “Garage Band.”

Our teacher Ms Mulcahy encouraged us during this project as she believes that “listening to different musicians is really important” in finding your own style.

Ms Mulcahy will hosted an Arts and Culture Night in Mungret College at the end of May.

“My idea for this night came about last year when thinking about the creative talents and imagination of our students,” Ms Mulcahy said.

“The choir has practised every Tuesday for this night and they were very excited to show off their skills.”

The Mungret Community College Book Club

By: Katrina Anikiyenka

Our school has a book club we host every two weeks on Friday for anyone to join.

It’s put together by our English teacher Miss Fraser.

At the end of every meeting we rate the books and have universal decision on what book we want to read next.

It’s a very welcoming atmosphere and everyone’s opinion is valid. We accept all members and everyone is welcome to join.

Our School Trip

By: Eve Adediran

On the 14th and 15th of March we arrived at school at 8am. We were then put into groups. One group went to Kilfinane Outdoor Educational Centre and the other group went to the Burren Outdoor Educational Centre.

At 8.30 those that were going to The Burren left because it was a longer journey.

Then at 9am the group going to Kilfinane left and school started for the 2nd Years. Both groups stayed overnight and took part in a wide range of activities.

These activities included rock climbing, Kayaking, caving, archery, orienteering and plotting their own course using a map and compass for a 4 hour hill walk. We were fed breakfast, lunch and dinner and shared dorms with up to 6 people in each. Overall it was a very good experience and lots of fun.

Our School’s history

By: Emilia Sharakhovskaya

Students and staff first entered Mungret Community College August 2017 this is when our school became a Community learning together. Mr O’Mahoney has said the most enjoyable part of his role as our principal in our school “is working with teachers,staff and students who want a safe, happy and modern learning environment where everyone feels they can try new things without the fear of failure.”

Teachers in Mungret have been committed in helping students develop a wide range of skills by organising and given their time and ensuring students have a vast variety of extra and co-curricular activities throughout the year such as music, art club,a wide range of sports, creative writing, maths competitions, business club, poetry,robotics,model united nations and many more.

Hopes for Mungret Community College is that it continues to grow to foster a community that learns together in a happy, safe, supportive and healthy environment where education is a partnership between school, home and the local community with the well-being of the student at its core. And to our school building in place as soon as possible and that Mungret continues to get staff that are passionate about their subject and pass that to the students.And that students continue to come to school and be themselves and feel like they are part of the school’s community.

Our creative writing group

By: Stella Fox Edward

This year we hosted a creative writing club in our school with some of ULs creative writing students, to teach some of the students about creative writing.

Every Friday, pupils would learn about different aspects of writing short stories, while working on their own short story to display the different techniques they learned.

Everyone taking part in a group took a trip to UL to read out their short stories individually in front of the UL creative writing students, and two professors, Joesph O'Connor and Sarah Moore Fitzgerald for an opportunity to get some great feedback.

This was supported by Mungret's English teachers, Ms. Fraser, Mr. O'Connor and Ms Ryan.

All students taking part received certificates by the dean of the facility, Professor Helen Kelly Holmes.