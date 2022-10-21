Search

21 Oct 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Friday, October 21

Deaths in Limerick

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

21 Oct 2022 7:00 PM

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Halpin of Killeen, Ballylanders, Limerick.

Beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Noel, Josephine (O'Dea), Noreen, Eleanor, Michelle (Ryan) and Maura (Donegan), Missed by his grandchildren Jerry, Sineád, Shane, Mairéad, Laura, Molly, Claire, Katie, Ruairi, Michéal, Gemma and Ava; sister Nora, brothers John and Jerry, daughter-in-law Margaret; sons-in-law Eddie, Thomas (T) Rodger brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Ballylanders this Saturday (October 22) from 6pm to 8pm with funeral Mass on Sunday at 12noon in The Church of The Assumption, Ballylanders - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards in Ballylanders Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

-------------------

The death has occurred (in London) of Padraig O'Riordan of Drombanna, Limerick. Late of Grange Park Rise, Raheny, Dublin and formerly of the Metropolitan Police Service.

Very deeply mourned by his partner Kay; loving parents Billy and Maura; brothers Liam and Cathal, sister Róisin, brother-in-law Gary; nephews Adam and Max, aunt Catherine, uncle Mike, cousins, extended family, friends and his colleagues in the Metropolitan Police Service.

Flowers optional, donations, if desired, to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

May they all rest in peace.

