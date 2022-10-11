Search

12 Oct 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Tuesday, October 11, 2022

May they rest in peace

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

11 Oct 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

The death has occurred of Celine Stackpoole (née Fitzgibbon) of Ballykeeffe Estate, Dooradoyle, Limerick.

Celine, late resident of Thorpes Nursing Home died on10th October 2022, peacefully in the loving care of Thorpes Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Brian, dearly loved mother of Fergal, Dermot, Sinead, Nuala, Edel and Conor, Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Jack, sisters-in-law, nephew, nieces, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her brother Tom.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Thursday evening (October 13th) from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm.

Funeral arriving at St. Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle for Requiem Mass on Friday (October 14th) at 11:30 am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Celine's Requiem Mass can be viewed on the link below.

------------------------------

The death has occurred of Marie Quinlivan (née Campbell) of St. Joseph's Street, Limerick City, Limerick.

Marie, died peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Loving mother of Lily, Marie, Bernie, Caroline and Suzanne.

Predeceased by her husband George and son Derek.

Sadly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, brother John Campbell, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday (October 13th) from 4.30pm to 6.00pm, with removal afterwards to St. Joseph's Church, arriving at 6.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday (October 14th) at 11.30am, funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

Marie's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on the link below.

Mourners are asked to wear bright colours, in celebration of Marie's life.

Please Note: The link provided to live-stream the Funeral Mass is managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts NO responsibility for its functionality or interruption to a live transmission.

Messages of condolence may be expressed through the link below.

-----------------------

The death has occurred of Tomasz Michaliszyn of Adare, Limerick.

Formerly of Poland.

Tomasz, died peacefully, at Milford Care Centre.

Very deeply regretted by his mother Irena Michaliszyn, sister Katarzyna Michaliszyn, daughter Milena Michaliszyn, other relatives and his many friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Funeral will arrive at Shannon Crematorium, on Wednesday (October 12th) for Service at 12 noon.

Tomasz's Service will be streamed live on the link below.

Please Note: The link provided to live-stream the Funeral Service is managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts NO responsibility for its functionality or interruption to a live transmission.

Messages of condolence may be expressed through the link below.

------------------------

The death has occurred of Eamonn Fitzgerald of Tubber, Murroe, Limerick / Caherconlish, Limerick.

Fitzgerald, Eamonn, Tubber, Murroe, Co. Limerick and St. Michael’s Nursing Home, Caherconlish, died peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick on October 8th 2022.

Beloved son of the late Gerard and Margaret (Peggy) (Nee Giltenane). Sadly missed by his loving sister Geraldine, brother in law Paul Neville, nephews Alex and Geordan, aunt Ann Giltenane, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Wednesday 12th from 6 to 7.30 p.m. Arrival on Thursday 13th to Holy Rosary Church Murroe for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 4 p.m.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the National Council for the Blind.

---------------------

The death has occurred of Mary English (née Gubbins) of Bulgaden, Kilmallock, Limerick.

Formerly of Baunnageeragh. Died in her 90th year, peacefully at Beech Lodge Nursing Home Bruree surrounded by her loving family and staff.

Predeceased by husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her sons John, Michael & Patrick, daughters Betty (McLaughlin) & Kathleen (Clery), sons-in-law Mossie & Gerry, daughters-in-law Maureen, Nikki & Maria, 12 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives,and large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home Kilmallock Thursday, 13th of October, between 6:00pm to 7:30pm.

Requiem Mass will be held on Friday, 14th of October, in Our Lady of Assumption Church, Bulgaden at 12noon.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family Flowers Only. Donations, if desired, to N.C.B.I.

------------------------------

May they all rest in peace.

To leave a message of condolence please click here

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media