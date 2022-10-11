Deaths in Limerick - Tuesday, October 11, 2022

The death has occurred of Celine Stackpoole (née Fitzgibbon) of Ballykeeffe Estate, Dooradoyle, Limerick.



Celine, late resident of Thorpes Nursing Home died on10th October 2022, peacefully in the loving care of Thorpes Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Brian, dearly loved mother of Fergal, Dermot, Sinead, Nuala, Edel and Conor, Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Jack, sisters-in-law, nephew, nieces, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her brother Tom.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Thursday evening (October 13th) from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm.

Funeral arriving at St. Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle for Requiem Mass on Friday (October 14th) at 11:30 am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Celine's Requiem Mass can be viewed on the link below.

------------------------------

The death has occurred of Marie Quinlivan (née Campbell) of St. Joseph's Street, Limerick City, Limerick.



Marie, died peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Loving mother of Lily, Marie, Bernie, Caroline and Suzanne.

Predeceased by her husband George and son Derek.

Sadly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, brother John Campbell, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday (October 13th) from 4.30pm to 6.00pm, with removal afterwards to St. Joseph's Church, arriving at 6.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday (October 14th) at 11.30am, funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

Marie's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on the link below.

Mourners are asked to wear bright colours, in celebration of Marie's life.

Please Note: The link provided to live-stream the Funeral Mass is managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts NO responsibility for its functionality or interruption to a live transmission.

Messages of condolence may be expressed through the link below.

-----------------------

The death has occurred of Tomasz Michaliszyn of Adare, Limerick.



Formerly of Poland.

Tomasz, died peacefully, at Milford Care Centre.

Very deeply regretted by his mother Irena Michaliszyn, sister Katarzyna Michaliszyn, daughter Milena Michaliszyn, other relatives and his many friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Funeral will arrive at Shannon Crematorium, on Wednesday (October 12th) for Service at 12 noon.

Tomasz's Service will be streamed live on the link below.

Please Note: The link provided to live-stream the Funeral Service is managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts NO responsibility for its functionality or interruption to a live transmission.

Messages of condolence may be expressed through the link below.

------------------------

The death has occurred of Eamonn Fitzgerald of Tubber, Murroe, Limerick / Caherconlish, Limerick.



Fitzgerald, Eamonn, Tubber, Murroe, Co. Limerick and St. Michael’s Nursing Home, Caherconlish, died peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick on October 8th 2022.

Beloved son of the late Gerard and Margaret (Peggy) (Nee Giltenane). Sadly missed by his loving sister Geraldine, brother in law Paul Neville, nephews Alex and Geordan, aunt Ann Giltenane, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Wednesday 12th from 6 to 7.30 p.m. Arrival on Thursday 13th to Holy Rosary Church Murroe for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 4 p.m.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the National Council for the Blind.

---------------------

The death has occurred of Mary English (née Gubbins) of Bulgaden, Kilmallock, Limerick.



Formerly of Baunnageeragh. Died in her 90th year, peacefully at Beech Lodge Nursing Home Bruree surrounded by her loving family and staff.

Predeceased by husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her sons John, Michael & Patrick, daughters Betty (McLaughlin) & Kathleen (Clery), sons-in-law Mossie & Gerry, daughters-in-law Maureen, Nikki & Maria, 12 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives,and large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home Kilmallock Thursday, 13th of October, between 6:00pm to 7:30pm.

Requiem Mass will be held on Friday, 14th of October, in Our Lady of Assumption Church, Bulgaden at 12noon.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family Flowers Only. Donations, if desired, to N.C.B.I.

------------------------------

May they all rest in peace.

To leave a message of condolence please click here