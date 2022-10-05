Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday, October 5, 2022

The death has occurred of Kenneth Meehan of O'Malley Park, Southill, Limerick City.

Kenneth, died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Son of the late Seamus Meehan.

Very deeply regretted by his mother Bernie Meehan, daughter Leah, sisters Julie and Yvonne, brothers James and Richard, nephews and nieces, aunts and uncles and wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross’s Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Friday (October 7th) from 4.30pm to 6.00pm, arriving at the Holy Family Church, Southill, at 6.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday (October 8) at 10.30am

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Messages of condolence may be expressed through the Condolence section below.

-----------------------

The death has occurred of Steven Lee of Slì Na Manach, Mungret, Limerick / Clarehall, Dublin.

Steven, died peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Sarah, parents John and Marian Lee, brother Alan and his wife Tara, nephews Arthur and Jude Lee, parents-in-law Tom and Caroline Hannon and their family, other relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Funeral will arrive at St. Nessan's Church Raheen, on Friday (October 7th) for prayer service at 10.45am, followed by Service at 12pm in Shannon Crematorium.

Steven's prayer service may be viewed by clicking the link below.

House private, please.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice

Messages of condolence may be expressed through the Condolence section below.

-----------------------

The death has occurred of Patrick J (Pat) HOULIHAN of Copper Beech, Kilmurry, Castletroy, Limerick.

Pat died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick on 4 October 2022.

Beloved husband of the late Kitty and pre-deceased by his sisters Kathleen (Casey), Mary Maisie (Taylor) and baby brother Pat.

Sadly missed by his loving sons Gerard & David, sisters Bridget (Bellamy), Ann (White), Margaret (Clabby) and Sally (Logan), brothers-in-law Pat & Tom, his many nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday, 7th October, from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Funeral arriving at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford on Saturday 8th October for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. (Mass streamed live HERE).

Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery. (Burial streamed live by clicking the link below)

House Private Please.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the RIP.ie condolences section (below).

-----------------------

The death has occurred of Pat Byrnes of Harding Grove, Bruree, Limerick.

Peacefully on October 4th, 2022, surrounded by his loving family in the exceptional care of the staff of Milford Care Centre.

Predeceased by his parents Danny and Maisie, brother Donal, baby son David and brother-in-law John.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Evelyn (Culhane), daughter Caroline and partner Edith, sister Anne, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, uncle, aunt, nieces Claire and Carmel, grand-nephew John, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Ballingarry (V94TW13) this Friday evening October 7th, from 6pm to 7pm. Arriving on Saturday for 11am Requiem Mass at St.Munchin's Church, Rockhill followed by service in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

Family Flowers Only.

Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

No Handshaking Please at the family's request.

-----------------------

