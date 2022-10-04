Deaths in Limerick - Tuesday, October 4, 2022

THE death has occurred of Maeve Tully (née O'Carroll) of Maypark, Dooradoyle, Limerick. Formerly of Waller’s Well & Keyes Park, Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Noel.

Sadly missed by her loving children Eileen, Adrian, Michael & Maeve; adored grandchildren Adam, Ava, Saoirse, Michael, Jacob & Cillian; sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Kevin & family, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday (October 6) from 5pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at Holy Family Church, Southill for Requiem Mass on Friday (October 7) at 11am.

Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only please; donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of David Punch of Clounanna, Crecora, Limerick.

Sadly missed by the Punch families, the O’Dea families and Hickey families; Brigid and Mary Dundon; his wonderful Clounanna neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Pre-deceased by his parents David and Nellie (née O’Dea).

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday (October 5) from 6pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday at Saints Peter & Paul Church, Crecora followed by Burial in Old Crecora Cemetery.

David valued the work of Milford Hospice and the “Blue Nuns” where donations or gifts in his memory will continue his kindness.

The death has occurred of Patrick Naughton of St. Patrick's Villas, Castleconnell, Limerick. Formerly of Tuam, Galway.

Beloved husband of the late Anne and deeply regretted by his loving sons and daughters, Seamus, Julian, Patrick, Josephine, Diane, Lesley and Louise; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Castleconnell on Friday (October 7) from 6p.m. to 7.30pm. Funeral Mass at 11.30am on Saturday at St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards in Relig Nua, Killaloe.

Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Kathleen McCarthy (née Dore) of Clash Road, Abbeyfeale, Limerick.

Wife of the late Simon and mother of the late Patricia. Mother-in-law of the late Debbie.

Very sadly missed by her sons John and Simon; grandchildren Taylor-Anne and Robbie, all her other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Thursday (October 6) from 6.30pm until 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday (October 7) at 11am in The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale followed by cremation at 2pm at Shannon Crematorium

Requiem Mass will be live-streamed here.

May they all rest in peace.