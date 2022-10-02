Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, October 2, 2022

The death has occurred of John Francis Sheehan, Ballymacreese, Ballyneety, Limerick.
Passed away peacefully at Milford Care Centre, Limerick on October 1st 2022.
Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Breeda.
Sadly missed by his son Brian, daughters Anne and Mary, son-in-law Alex, grandchildren Rebecca, Sam, Dylan and Rachel, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
May His Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.
Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Ballyneety this Tuesday evening (October 4th) from 5.30pm to 7pm. Arriving to St. Patrick's Church Knockea on Wednesday morning (October 5th) for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Mt. St. Oliver Cemetery, Limerick.
Family flowers only, donations to Milford Care Centre.
