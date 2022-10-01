Deaths in Limerick - Saturday, October 1, 2022

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) O'Donoghue of Ballycanana, Ballysteen, Askeaton, Limerick.

Predeceased by son Tommy, parents, brothers and sisters.

Sadly missed and remembered with fondness by his loving wife Margaret; sons Sean, Fergal and daughters Catriona, Valerie, Marguerite; daughter in law Daniella; sons-in-law Stephen and Hugh; grandson David all his other grandchildren, brothers Pakie, James, George and Peter, sisters Josie and Bridget and a large circle of friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Downey’s Funeral Home, Pallaskenry, this Sunday, (October 2), from 5pm to 7pm, followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballysteen.

Funeral Mass will take place on Monday (October 3) at 12 noon followed by burial immediately afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Nora Ryan (née Beary) of Tooreen, Ballysimon, Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Rory, son Cool Kevin and brother Jim Beary.

Very deeply regretted by her sons Robert, Tomás, Paudie and Eamonn; daughters Phil, Theresa and Cora; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; brothers Tom Beary and Brian Beary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Ballyneety on Sunday (October 2) from 5pm to 7pm with removal afterwards to the Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Bohermore.

Requiem Mass on Monday (October 3) at 11.30am with burial afterwards at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery - click here for live-stream.

Mourners are asked to wear bright colours, in celebration of Nora's life.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

-------------------

The death has occurred of Ann Power (née Doran) of The Path, Garryowen, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Tommy; sons Michael, Thomas, Stephen and James; daughters Catherine and Deirdre; grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Monday (October 3) from 3.30pm to 5pm.

Funeral will arrive on Tuesday (October 4) at St. John's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11am - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards at Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Michael O'Flaherty of Hillview Drive, Abbeyfeale. Formerly of Mountmahon, Abbeyfeale and Killeline Nursing Home, Newcastle West.

Predeceased by his father Michael, son Michael Junior, brothers Joe and Mossie.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Lily; daughters Elizabeth, Denise and Margaret; also Rebecca; mother Elizabeth; sister Margaret; brothers Liam, David, Ned and Pat; sons-in-law Pat and Timmy; grandchildren Kelly, Michael, Linda, Christopher, Sarah, Aoife and Jamie; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Sunday (October 2) from 6pm until 8pm.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Monday (October 3) at the Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale - click here for live-stream.

Interment afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

Family flowers only please.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Joe O'Connor of Knockaderry, Limerick.

Beloved husband of Mary and much-loved father of Donal, Kathleen (Dalton) and Angela (Noonan). Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Marian; sons-in-law Martin and Tim; grandchildren Joseph and Mary, Deborah, Róisín, Tineke, Tadhg and Avril, Brian and Maurice; Joseph's partner Eadaoin; Tadhg's partner Esme; Tineke's partner Stephen; sister-in-laws Bríd, Margaret and Shirley O'Connor; brother-in-law Michael Fitzpatrick; nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral Mass will take place at St Munchin's Church, Knockaderry on Sunday (October 2) at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in Cloncagh Cemetery.

House private, please.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Thomas Murphy of Clonee, Ballyagran, Limerick. Late of Manchester & Knutsfield U.K.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Rose & Joe; brothers Darragh & Padraigh; daughters Darcey & Lily, their mother Sarah; Darragh's partner Sarah; niece Alannah; Padraigh's wife Carolina, cousins, neighbours, aunts, uncles, his many friends in Ireland & U.K.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

-------------------

The death has occurred of John McAuliffe of Rhebogue Meadows, Dublin Road, Limerick city. Formerly of Garryowen and Ex Molex, Shannon and Atlas Aluminum.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Sylvia; sons Alan, John and Brandon; granddaughter Melody, sisters Irene and Joan, aunt Winnie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, the extended McAuliffe and Harris families, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Saturday (October 1) from 3.30pm to 5pm.

Requiem Mass at 10am on Monday (October 3) at St. John's Cathedral followed by cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium - click here for live-stream.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Kevin Lynch of Lisheen, Patrickswell, Limerick.

Predeceased by his sisters Maria and Theresa.

Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife Joan; sons Aiden, Alan, John and Kevin; daughters Yvonne, Carol, Sonia and their partners Joe, Carlos, and Darren; daughters-in-law Verna, Lindsey, Donna and Anne Marie; grandchildren; brothers Joe, Noel and Gerard; sisters Kay and Anne; nephews and nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing on Sunday (October 2) at the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell from 6pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.30m with burial immediately afterwards in St. Mary's New Cemetery, Patrickswell.

Family Flowers only, please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

-------------------

The death has occurred of John (Jean-Marie) Leboeuf of Edgewood, Brickhill West, Cratloe, Clare. Late Chiropractor, Catherine Street, Limerick.

Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Gisele.

Beloved husband of Louise and adored Dad of Cecilia, Martin, Claire and Emma. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Marianne, his cherished grandchildren Emilie, Erika, Alba, Elliot and Lily; sister Catherine, John’s family in France and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home (Eircode: V95E3W9) on Sunday (October 2) from 4pm to 7pm with funeral arriving at Shannon Crematorium on Monday (October 3) for Cremation Service at 4pm.

John's Cremation Service can be viewed here.

Family flowers only, please.

Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Josie Leahy (née Kenny) of Knocksouna, Kilmallock. Formerly of Glenstal Murroe.

Predeceased by husband Paddy, brother George and sister Mensie.

Deeply regretted by her son Paul; daughter-in-law Siobhan; grandchildren Tara, Cian and Eoghan; sisters Margaret, Bridie and Kathleen; brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and large circle of friends.

Funeral Mass will take place at S.S Peter & Paul's Church, Kilmallock at 4pm this Sunday (October 2) with burial afterwards at Effin Cemetery - click here for live stream.

May they all rest in peace.