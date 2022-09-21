Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday, September 21, 2022

The death has occurred of Denis (Oscar) Traynor of Ashbrook Grove, Ennis Road, Limerick City, Limerick.

Denis passed away peacefully on his 81st birthday, 21st September 2022 at St. John’s Hospital.

Dearly loved husband of Mary. Denis will be sadly missed by his children Elaine (Slattery), Alan, Aoife (Coughlan), Emma and Louise (O’Grady), his sister Jerri and pre deceased by his sisters Breda Ryan and Vera O’Kelly, his grandchildren Amelia, Isabel, Grace, Juliet, Reuben, Lola, Faye, Luka and Quin, sons-in-law Domhnal, Tom and Barry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Denis Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s funeral home, Thomas street on Thursday (September 22nd) from 5.30pm until 7pm. Funeral will arrive at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road for Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday (September 23rd) followed by burial at Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery, Limerick.

Denis’s Requiem Mass can be viewed by clicking the link below.

Family flowers only.

-----------------------

The death has occurred of Angela Christdolou (née Casey) of Lansdowne Park, Limerick City.

20th September 2022, peacefully in Athens. Predeceased by her husband Christo, brother John, sisters Jean and Laura. Deeply regretted by her sister-in-law Mary Casey, brothers-in-law Dave Keane, Ray Webber (London), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she Rest in Peace.

Angela’s Funeral will take place in Athens on Saturday, 24th September 2022. A Memorial Mass will be held in Limerick at a later date.

-----------------------

May they rest in peace. To leave a message of condolence please click here