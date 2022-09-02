Search

02 Sept 2022

Sadness in Limerick as The Great Padini departs for the great theatre in the sky

Sadness in Limerick as The Great Padini departs for the great theatre in the sky

The Great Padini, Paddy Ward, auditioned for Ireland's Got Talent in 2019. May he rest in peace

Reporter:

David Hurley

02 Sept 2022 8:30 PM

TRIBUTES are being paid across Limerick and Clare following the death of the hugely popular magician and entertainer Paddy Ward.

Paddy, who went by the stage name The Great Padini, was an entertainer for nearly 80 years having performed his first act when aged just 11.

He was a five-time winner of the International Brotherhood of Magician Ring 85 Shield as Ireland's Top Magician, a feat which has never been equalled.

In 2019, at the age of 84, he even auditioned for the hit Virgin Media television talent show Ireland's Got Talent.

Limerick magician The Great Padini shows age no barrier to talent

While he was most-recently living in Sixmilebridge, County Clare, Paddy lived in Caherdavin, Limerick for many years.

Since Paddy's death was announced, dozens of tributes have been posted online.

"He was an irrepressible character with the energy of a human dynamo. In addition, he performed and was familiar with an astonishing variety of tricks and it's no exaggeration to say he had the memory capacity of a computer. Rest in Peace Padini until we meet again in the great theatre in the sky where the curtain never comes down," wrote Paddy Clancy from Corbally.

Mary Fitzgerald of the Woodlands House Hotel in Adare is among those paying tribute. "He was a lovely gentleman, (we) loved to see him doing his magic around the hotel," she said.

Another tribute, posted on rip.ie reads. "It was a privilege and An honour to have met you. Paddy is heaven's gain where chats and magic will go on," while another added: "May he rest in peace. A gentleman since he came to Sixmilebridge he was a great community supporter and always helped all local events with his magic."

Paddy, who was a regular customer at the former Magic Shop at Mallow Street in the city centre, will be reposing at McMahon’s Funeral Home, Sixmilebridge from 6pm on Monday.

Requiem Mass will take place at St. Finnachta’s Church, Sixmilebridge at 11am on Tuesday.

Much-loved husband of the late Josephine, Paddy is sadly missed by his daughter Michelle, son Nigel, son-in-law Joe, daughter-in-law Joanne, grandchildren, Lisa and her husband Albert, Niall, Conor and Niamh and his great-grandson Aaron.

May he rest in peace.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media