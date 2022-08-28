Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, August 28, 2022

The death has occurred of Josephine Dillane (née O'Flaherty), Shannon View, Kinnard, Glin, Limerick.

Peacefully at home with her family. Predeceased by her husband Michael (Mikie Fox). Josephine will be greatly missed by her daughters Betty and Kathleen, her son Thomas and his partner Rose, son Denis and wife Imelda, adored grandsons Niall and Rory, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

"May Josephine Rest in Peace"

Reposing at Healy's Funeral Home, Glin (eircode V94 C3C6) Sunday 28th August from 6pm with removal at 8pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin.

Requiem Mass on Monday 29th August 2022 at 11.00am followed by burial in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.

Mass will be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/glin

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Cremin, Knockane Road, Newcastle West, Limerick and London.

Passed away suddenly in London on the 11th of August, 2022. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Tara, son John-Paul, daughter Ann-Marie, grandson Lucas, brothers Peter and Micheal, sisters Winnie, Anne and Nuala, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at Riedy’s funeral home Newcastle West this Friday the 2nd of September from 6:30pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception Newscastle West at 8:30pm. Requiem mass on Saturday 3rd September at 11:30am and burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery. Messages of condolence can be offered by clicking on the link below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

