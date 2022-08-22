Deaths in Limerick: Monday, August 22, 2022

THE DEATH has occurred of Robert Power-O'Meara, 14. Church Field, O'Malley Park, Limerick City, Limerick

Passed away at Temple Street Children's Hospital, Dublin on 20th August 2022.

Sadly missed by his mother Melissa, father Stephen, sister Shanelle, brother Bradley, aunts Sarah, Melissa, Martina and Roisín, grandparents Caroline and Christy Power, grandfather Michael O'Meara, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace. House private please. Funeral Arrangements Later

-----------------------------------

The death has occurred of Denis O'Connor, St. Joseph's Park, Dromcollogher, Limerick



Denis O'Connor, St.Joseph's Park, Dromcollogher, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, the 19th of August 2022.

Beloved husband of the late Bridie (nee Carroll) and much loved father of Bridget, John, Mikie, Margaret, Nora, Denis, Martin and Oliver. Deeply regretted by his family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, brother Jimmy and the late John and Mike and his late sister Nora (Insley), brothers in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home Dromcollogher, on Tuesday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, followed by removal to St Bartholomew's Church, Dromcollogher.

Requiem mass on Wednesday the 24th at 12.30pm, followed by burial in the local cemetery.

-----------------------------------

The death has occurred of Noel Christopher Murphy, Russell Court, Fr. Russell Road, Dooradoyle, Limerick



Ex Beamish and Crawford. Noel, died suddenly at his residence. Beloved husband of the late Nancy.

Very deeply regretted by his daughters Geraldine, Sandra, Lorraine, Nicholette and Gillian, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing Wednesday (August 24th) at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 4pm to 6pm.

Funeral arriving on Thursday (August 25th) for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. John's Cathedral funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

-----------------------------------

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Molyneaux, 2 The Cross, Ardagh, Limerick



Patrick Passed away peacefully in St Catherine's Nursing home Newcastle West surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his loving wife Joan, his mother & father and his brothers.

Very deeply regretted by his daughters Bridget & Josephine, his sons Patrick, Michael & Jim, brothers Jerry, Mickey & Joe, grandchildren, great - grandchildren, son in law, daughters in law, nephews nieces, close neighbours and hid many friends.

Rest in peace. Reposing at Reidy's Funeral Home on Wednesday evening from 6-8p.m.

Funeral arriving at St. Molua's Church Ardagh for Requiem Mass at 11.30a.m. on Thursday, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetary.

-----------------------------------

The death has occurred of Grainne MC EVOY, Limerick / Wexford / Dublin / Galway



Sydney, Australia and formerly of Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford,

peacefully on August 20th 2022, in the dedicated care of the staff of Royal North Shore Hospital, Sydney.

Very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sisters Michèle (Kennedy), Jean (O’Donnell), Clodagh (MacAuley) and twin Yvonne (Mays), her brother David, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, and her many caring friends in Australia and Ireland.

Pre-deceased by her parents Des and Fiona Mc Evoy and brother Donal.

Grainne's funeral will take place on Thursday the 25th of August at 10.30.a.m. in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Mosman, Sydney, which may be viewed on the link below. https://www.funeralvideo.com.au/Grainne

A mass to celebrate Gráinne’s life will take place at a later date in Ireland.

-----------------------------------

The death has occurred of Michael Micks, Lenihan Avenue, Prospect, Limerick City, Limerick



Late of Thomondgate, Limerick. Michael died, peacefully, at his residence.

Predeceased by his Myra and daughter Margaret, sisters May, Rita and Margaret.

Very deeply regretted by his sons Alfie, Gerard, Patrick, Tony, Matthew and Ivan, daughters Helen, Susan and Martina, grandchildren, great-grandchild, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers Gerard, Patrick and Harry, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing Wednesday (August 24th) at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 3.45pm to 5.45pm.

Funeral arriving on Thursday (August 25th) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road.

Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

-----------------------------------

The death has occurred of Donnacha Ryan (Luke) Shanacloon, Cappamore, Limerick, V94 K2NR



Donnacha Ryan (Luke) (Shanacloon, Cappamore, Co. Limerick) August 21st 2022 (unexpectedly). Predeceased by his uncle Liam and his grandfather Jimmy.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Mikey and Nicola, sister Aisling, grandparents Mike and Kathleen Ryan (L) and Sheila Ryan, girlfriend Mary, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and many friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence (V94 K2NR) Wednesday evening 24th August from 5 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Arriving in St. Michael's Church Capppamore Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o'clock and burial afterwards in Doon cemetery.

-----------------------------------

The death has occurred of Gerard GLYNN, Drombanna, Limerick



Late of Shannon Development & Mulgrave Street.

Gerard passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, in University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of Bridget, dearest father of Marianne, Caroline, Gráinne, Paul & Brian.

Sadly missed by his loving wife & children, his grandchildren Seán & Enda, Liam & Sam, Hazel, Fíadh, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday 25th August from 5pm – 6.30pm

Funeral arriving at Donoughmore Church for Requiem Mass on Friday 26th August at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the Donoughmore Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Parkinson’s Association of Ireland.

-----------------------------------

The death has occurred of John Callanan, Oakview, Old Cork Road, Limerick City, Limerick



Late of Woodlawn Park, Limerick and Ex Advance Tyres, Cathedral Place, Limerick

John died, peacefully, at Milford Care Centre.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, sons Sean and Gerard, daughters Deirdre, Gerardine and Colette, grandchildren Kathleen, Gerard, Kieran, Nathan, Jack and Elizabeth, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers Denis and Michael, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

John was predeceased by his wife Kathleen, parents Thomas and Alice, and sister Pauline. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing Thursday (August 25th) at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 4pm to 6pm.

Funeral arriving on Friday (August 26th) for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. John's Cathedral funeral afterwards to Old Mungret Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre. House strictly private, please.

-----------------------------------

