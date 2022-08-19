Deaths in Limerick - Friday, August 19, 2022

The death has occurred of Maureen O'Brien (née Sheerin) of Mayorstone Park, Limerick city. Formerly of Boyle, County Roscommon. Late of the Revenue Commissioners.

Beloved wife of the late Andy and dearest mother of Nora, Maurice, Eugene, Eunan, Paul and the late Andrew and John.

Sadly missed by her loving children, her nine grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Patsy, Frankie & Noreen, brother Jodie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Pre-deceased by her brother Sean.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (August 21) from 4pm to 5.30pm.

Requiem Mass at St. Lelia's Church, Kileely Road, Limerick at 11am on Monday (August 22) with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

House Private Please.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Norah Brennan (née Hannan) of High Meadows, Gouldavoher, Dooradoyle, Limerick. Originally of Manchester, UK.

Beloved wife of the late Joe and dearest mother of Andrew, Susan, Louise (Butler) & the late Joanne.

Sadly missed by children, grandchildren Stephen, Sophie, Lauren & Alex, son-in-law Jim, daughter-in-law Martha, sisters, other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday (August 22), from 5pm with removal, at 6.30pm, to St. Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday (August 23) at 12 noon with burial afterwards at Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Cecilia Delany Minihan of Ardvarna, Lisnagry, Limerick (V94 Y36D).

Predeceased by her husband Liam, son Cormac, brother Edward, sisters Mary and Oonagh.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken daughters Leeann, Rachel, Aimee, Rebecca and Kate; sons Christopher and Jack; Leeann's partner Philip; Rachel's partner Marc; Aimee's husband Darragh; Rebecca's fiancé Adrian; Kate's partner Darragh; grandchildren William, Callum, Jamie, Elijah, Hailey and Érin; brother and sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass at St. Patrick's Church, Ahane at 11.30am this Saturday (August 20) followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Annette Mannix (née Moylan) of Ashbrook, Ennis Road, Limerick city.

Beloved wife of the late Christy and much loved mother of Thecla, Mary, Toni, and Aileen (Sydney).

Sadly missed by her brother Declan, her daughters partners, sons-in-law, beloved grandchildren & great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre Mortuary on Sunday (August 21) from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Funeral Mass at St John’s Cathedral on Monday (August 22) at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

Family Flowers only donations if desired to Milford Care Centre

-------------------

The death has occurred of Maurice (Moss) O'Donnell of Clash Road, Abbeyfeale, Limerick.

Sadly missed by his wife Mary, son Donal, daughters Fiona and Elaine; daughter-in-law Mary; sons-in-law Fran and Denis; grandchildren Millie and James Maurice; sisters Bride (Sorohan) and Nance (Woulfe); brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Requiem Mass at The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale at 11am this Saturday (August 20) - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards at Reilig Íde Naofa.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Pat Quinlan of Castlerock, Castleconnell. Formerly of Cummerjudy, Milestone, Thurles, Tipperary.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Bríd, son David, daughter Anne, daughter in law Kealin, grandchildren Noah and Emma, brother Timmy, father in law Jimmy, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport this Saturday (August 20) from 6PM to 8PM with Funeral Mass at St, Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell at 2PM on Sunday - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards in Killeenagarriff cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice

-------------------

The death has occurred of Willie Dooley of Ballyneety, Limerick. Ex Nursing Staff at St Joseph's Hospital and late of South Liberties GAA and Sarsfield's GAA, Cork.

Deeply regretted by his wife Margaret (Wade), sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Eamonn, sister Rita Flynn, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass at St. Patrick's Church, Knockea this Saturday (August 20) at 1pm with burial afterwards at Inch St. Lawrence Cemetery, Caherconlish.

No flowers please, at Willie's request.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Patrick McDonagh of Tara Court, Watergate, Limerick city. Late of Fanningstown, Fedamore, Co. Limerick and late 12th Infantry Battalion Sarsfield Barrack's, Edward Street and late Coach C.B.S.

Predeceased by his parents Mary and Michael; sisters Helen, Margaret and Bridget; brothers Peter, Mike and Joe; son Pat.

Very deeply regretted by his sisters, brothers, sons Shane and Darra, grandson Shane, nieces, nephews, stepchildren, cousins, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Saturday (August 20) from 3.30pm to 5.30pm followed by removal to St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore, arriving for reception prayers at 6.15pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday (August 21) at 1.30pm with burial afterwards to Fedamore (new) Cemetery.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Gerard J. (Gerry) O'Mahoney of Ardcronin of Balla, Castlebar, Mayo. Formerly of Athea, County Limerick and Wimbley, London, England.

Predeceased by his loving wife Bridie neé Togher (Belmullet); his parents Patrick and Mary; brothers Jack, Jimmy, Richard, Michael, Thomas, Patrick, Joseph and his sister Mary McGarthy.

Dearly loved father of Gerard, Marion and Sharon.

Sadly missed by his loving son, daughters, daughter-in-law Irene, son-in-law Stephen; brothers Tim, Daniel and Christopher; sisters Julie Barrett and Anne O'Mahoney; grandchildren Luke, Bridget, Oliver, Emily, Liam and Louise, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Funeral Mass at St. Cronan's Church Balla at 11am on Saturday (August 20) with burial afterwards at Balla cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Mayo Hospice c/o Kilcoyne Funeral Directors, Thomas Street, Castlebar.

--------------------

The death has occurred of Michael (Mikey) Ryan of Sycamore Avenue, Rathbane, Limerick. Late of Old Christians GAA Club.

Beloved son of the Late Paddy and Nancy. Dearly loved brother of Pat, Denis and the late Anthony, Anne and Catherine. Sadly missed by his brother-in-law Anthony, nephew, nieces, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro at 10.30am on Saturday (August 20) for Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Mt St Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

--------------------

The death has occurred of Eugene Cunningham of Ballygrennan Road, Ballynanty, Limerick.

Pre-deceased by his parents John & Margaret, siblings Michael, John, Donal & Joseph. Sadly missed by his siblings Tony, Declan, Maura, Teresa, Brian and Patrick, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday (August 19), from 3.30pm to 5pm.

Requiem Mass at St Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand at 10am on Saturday (August 20).

Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.