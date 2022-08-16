Deaths in Limerick - Tuesday, August 16, 2022

The death has occurred of Mattew (Mattie) Ryan of Millmount, Kilmallock, Limerick and formerly of London.

Deeply regretted by his wife Dympna, sons, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers Mike, Pat, Jimmy, Martin & Gerry, sisters Helen & Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Arriving at S.S Peter & Paul's Church, Kilmallock on Saturday, 20th of August, for 12 noon Mass. Burial afterwards to Ballingaddy Cemetery.

Family Flowers Only. Donations to Kidney Association.

-------------------

The death has occurred of Hannah O'Sullivan (nee Brislane), Ballinafina, Ardpatrick Co. Limerick and formerly of Rockspring, Liscarroll, Co. Cork, August 15th, 2022.

Very peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family in her 102nd year. Beloved wife of the late Dan.

Very deeply regretted by her loving family, Margaret (Curtin) Ballyhea, Maura (Costello) Adare, Jim, Tom and Ann; sons in law John and Christy, daughter in law Patricia, her adored grandchildren Maria, Ciara, Joanne, Fearghal, Eoghan and Ailbhe, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing this Tuesday evening (16th Aug) from 6.30pm at Daffy's funeral home, Kilmallock, followed by evening prayers at 8pm.

Removal to arrive Wednesday for 12 noon Requiem Mass at St.Parick's Church, Ardpatrick, followed by burial afterwards to the Hill Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy can be left in the link below, Mass Cards and letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy’s Funeral Directors, Kilmallock.

--------------------

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitty) O' Grady (née Marshall) of Castleview, Raheen, Limerick.



Kathleen died on August 15th 2022, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Ger. Dearly loved mother of Michael, John, Pat, Geraldine and the late Pauline.

Sadly missed by her loving daughter-in-law Peg, Ber and Josephine, son-in-law Gerry, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends.

May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home (Eircode: V94WT2F) on Wednesday (August 17th) from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving at Raheen Church on Thursday (August 18th) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Adare Old Cemetery.

Kathleen’s Requiem Mass can be viewed through the link below.

---------------------

The death has occurred of Michael Keating of Moore Street, Cappamore, Limerick.



Michael Keating, Reading, Berkshire and late of Moore Street, Cappamore, Co. Limerick, August 8th 2022, peacefully in the gentle care of the staff of the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his son Michael, daughter Natasha, his grandchildren Tate and Dexter, his sister Maura (Walsh), brothers Seamus, Denis and Willie Joe, nephews, nieces, aunts, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, good friend Lynne, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace Michael.

Cremation will take place in Reading.

Memorial Mass in St. Michael’s Church Cappamore at a later date.

If you wish to leave a message of sympathy for the family you may do so in the link below.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

------------------------

The death has occurred of Helen Harte (née Brogan) of Cluain Mhuire, Pallaskenry, Limerick.



Helen, passed away on, August 15th 2022, peacefully, at Milford Care Centre, in the presence of her loving family.

Beloved daughter of the late Evelyn and the recently deceased Terry and mother of the late Mairead.

Very deeply regretted by her son Jonathan, grandson Alex, sisters Yvonne and Patricia, brother Hugh, Jonathan’s partner Caroline, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, other relatives and a large circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing on Wednesday (August 17th) at St. Mary's Church Pallaskenry, from 5pm to 7pm, followed by evening prayers.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (August 18th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Castletown Cemetery, Pallaskenry.

Messages of condolence may be expressed through the link below.

----------------------

The death has occurred of Michael Costello of Tullerboy, Athlacca, Limerick and Kilmallock, Co. Limerick.

Died peacefully at Caherass Nursing Residence, on Monday 15th August 2022.

Dearly beloved husband of Teresa (Tess) Costello, loving father to Georgina, Michelle, Caroline, Heather, Therese and Edwin. Deeply missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, brothers; John & Patsy, sisters; Clare, Joan and Deirdre, sons-in-law, Edwin’s partner Michelle, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

Predeceased by his brother Eddie and sisters Patricia & Mary.

Family wish to extend their sincere thanks to all the Palliative Care and healthcare professionals who cared for Michael during his illness.

Reposing on Wednesday (August 17th) in Daffy’s Funeral Home, Kilmallock V35KX57 from 5-7pm. Removal from residence Thursday morning (August 18th) to St. John the Baptist, Church, Athlacca V35KN56 for 12 noon funeral mass, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Residence private on Thursday morning please.

May he rest in peace.

Michael's Funeral Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed by clicking the link below.

Condolence Book open via the link below.

------------------------

The death has occurred of Tony Byrne of Rath, Murroe, Limerick / Caherconlish, Limerick.



Tony died peacefully at his home in Caherconlish. Beloved son of the late Alice. Sadly missed by his loving father Philip, sister Susan, brothers Gerard, Jimmy and Brian, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces and grandnephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements later.

--------------------

The death has occurred of Tommy RYAN, Limerick City, Limerick and Bicester, Oxfordshire, Late of Mulgrave Street, Limerick.

Formerly of Costco UK & Dunnes Stores, Sarsfield Street, Limerick.

Tommy died, peacefully, after a short illness, in the loving care of the ICU team, Churchill Hospital, Oxford, on 5th August 2022.

Pre-deceased by his parents Thomas & Teresa and his brother Gerry.

Deeply missed by his loving partner Cathy, daughter Abbie, son Bradley, brothers Liam, Kevin & Martin, sisters Maura & Majella, extended family & friends.

Rest in peace.

A Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday August 24th at 3pm at Oxford Crematorium.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the link below.

--------------------

