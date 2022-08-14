Search

14 Aug 2022

Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, August 14, 2022

Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, August 7, 2022

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) O'Brien, High Street, Caherconlish, Co. Limerick, and Kilkee, Co. Clare.

Peacefully at University Hospital in Limerick. Son of the late Christopher and Mai O’Brien and brother of the late John. Tommy will be sadly missed by his loving sisters Kathleen Flannery (Castletroy, Limerick) and Elsie Normoyle (Kilkee), brother-in-law Phil Flannery, his nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Funeral arriving on Wednesday morning 17th August to Our Lady, Mother of the Church, Caherconlish for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Tommy’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on Caherconlish Parish Webcam.

Those who wish to leave a message of condolence to Tommy’s family may do so in the condolence section below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Noreen Hannon (née O'Connell), Lifford Ave, Ballinacurra, Limerick and formerly of Buttevant, Co. Cork.

Peacefully at Milford Care Centre in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the Late Gerard. Dearly loved mother of Nina, Conor, Gary, David and Linda. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law Wilton and Jim, daughters-in-law Nuala, Rosemary and Caroline, her beloved grandchildren Sarah, David, Richard, Fiona, Eimear, Caoimhe, Brian, Cróna, Philip and Peter, great-grandchildren Robyn, Juliette and Zoe, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her brother Derry.

May She Rest in Peace.

Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, on Monday (August 15th) for Requiem Mass at 1pm with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Noreen's Requiem Mass can be viewed here

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May they all rest in peace. To leave a message of condolence please click here

Local News

