Deaths in Limerick - Tuesday, July 19, 2022

The death has occurred of John Harding

Of Ballyagran and Cappawhite, Tipperary

On July 19, 2022, peacefully. Predeceased by his parents Mick and Ellen, brother Paddy, niece Michelle and nephew Patrick.

Sadly missed by his wife Valerie, sons Jack, Ben and Cody, granddaughter Bonnie, brothers Jim, Martin, Mick, Ned Tom, Willie and Con, sister Josie, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at White's Funeral Home Cappawhite Wednesday evening, July 20 from 6pm until 8pm.

Arriving in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite, Thursday morning for requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Cappawhite cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

*******

The death has occurred of Breda Fitzgerald (née Gibbs)

Late of Roches Street, Limerick

Breda passed away peacefully at her home in Nerja on July 13, 2022 after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Adrian, her four children Catriona, Jennifer, Peter and Casey, her grandchildren Jack, Ellie, Tyler and CJ, her brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews and all her friends..

Rest in peace

Reposing at her daughters residence, 50 Cluain Mhuire, Pallaskenry, Co. Limerick V94 WNP7 on Friday, July 22 from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Removal on Saturday July 23 to St Mary's Church in Pallaskenry for requiem mass at 12pm. Burial afterwards in Kilcornan cemetery.

No flowers please, donations if desired in lieu to - the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

For those wishing to pay their respects to the family, the funeral cortege will be leaving Cluain Mhuire on Saturday, July 23 at 11.30am en route to St Mary's Church.

*******

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Johnston (née Tuite)

Of Leighlinbridge, Carlow, Tramore, Waterford, Janesboro and Gowran, Kilkenny

Betty passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband Rory and the wonderful nursing staff of Gowran Abbey Nursing Home, Gowran, Co. Kilkenny. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, Rory, her children, Deirdre, Turlough, Maeve, Dara and Bronach, her daughters-in-law, Eileen and U-sa, sons-in-law Lionel and Sean and Bronach’s partner, Francine, her grandchildren Ciara, Rory, Cathal, Dusara, Conor, Róisín, Aoife, Tiarnan and Finn, her great-grandchild, Hubert and her brother Sean, grandson-in-law Jonny, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives, friends and all those who cared for her and resided with her in Gowran Abbey Nursing Home.

May Betty’s gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing in Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow, on Thursday from 4pm, concluding with funeral prayers at 8.30pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to St. Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge, arriving for funeral Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin arriving for Cremation Service at 2pm.

Betty’s funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://www.leighlinparish.ie/webcam/

Betty’s cremation service can be viewed on the following link: https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

*******

The death has occurred of Mary Kiely (née Hughes)

Of Upper Carey's Road, Limerick City

Mary, died peacefully at her residence.

Predeceased by her loving husband Sean.

Very deeply regretted by her daughter Christine, sons Thomas, Paul and Sean, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Monday, July 25 from 9.30am to 10.30am followed by removal to St. Saviour's Church, Glentworth Street, for requiem Mass at 11.00am

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The funeral cortege will pass the family residence en route to the cemetery, to enable neighbours and friends to pay their respects.

Cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross's Funeral Home, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Ann O'Brien (née Reddan)

Of Montpelier, O'Briensbridge and Killaloe

Formerly of Cross Roads, Killaloe. On July 18, 2022, peacefully at Milford Hospice in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Jim. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Marie, Annette, Geraldine, Deirdre and Shirley, sons Tom, Seamus, Michael, Sean, Pat and Alan, sons in law, daughters in law, partners, sister Mary, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s funeral home Castleconnell Thursday, July 21 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Arrival on Friday, July 22 to St Joseph’s Church Castleconnell for Requiem Mass at 11.30am which can be viewed on www.castleconnellparish.ie, burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

*******

The death has occurred of Hayden O'Sullivan

Of Sunnyside Court, John Carew Park

Hayden, died, suddenly on July 18, 2022

Very deeply regretted by his loving mother Sharon, brother Dylan, sisters Tamara, Emma and Ellie, son Kyon, girlfriend Linda, grandmother Helen McCallig, Dusty O'Reilly, brother-in-law Dyon, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday, July 21 from 10.30am to 11.30am followed by removal to the Holy Family Church, Southill for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

The funeral cortege will drive past the family residence en route to the church, to enable neighbours and friends to pay their respects.

Cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross's Funeral Home, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Vera Ryan (née O'Kelly)

Of Sutton, Dublin and Patrickswell

On July 17, 2022, Sutton, Dublin 13 and formerly of Patrickswell. Peacefully, in her 82nd year under the incredible, respectful and compassionate care of the CCU team in Beaumont Hospital, her last days were spent surrounded by family and dear friends. Predeceased by her beloved husband Charlie. Vera will be hugely missed by daughters Sarah and Elisabeth, Sarah’s partner Cathal, brothers Vincent and Michael, sisters-in-law Margaret and Miriam, as well as her Ryan family in-laws, all of her nieces, nephews and entire extended family, friends and neighbours. Vera will be much missed by her supportive network of close friends with particular mention of lifetime best friend Vera Flynn as well as patchwork pupil and companion Catherine Hanlon and much loved grand dogs Bó and Boris. Sarah and Elisabeth would like to give a special thanks to Marie, Hazel and all of the dedicated carers from Be Independent.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Stafford's Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Monday, July 25, from 11am to 1pm with removal at 1:30pm on Monday afternoon to Dardistown Crematorium arriving for service at 2pm.

No flowers please – donations in Vera’s memory if desired to Alone or Beaumont Hospital Foundation

*******

The death has occurred of Dimcho Tonchev

Of Glendale, Old Singland Road

Formerly of Sofia, Bulgaria, Analog Devices, Limerick and Onsemi.

Dimcho died peacefully in Milford Care Centre.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Snezha, daughter Mariana, grandchildren Dimana & Daniel, brother Ivan, other relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Service will take place in Shannon Crematorium on Monday, July 25 at 2pm. This will be streamed live at https://shannoncrematorium.com/content/26-live-streaming

Password GLT14, live from 1:55pm.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

