Books of Condolence opened following death of Limerick councillor Jerry O'Dea

Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Daniel, was the first person to sign the book of condolence at City Hall
BOOKS of condolence have been opened at the offices of Limerick City and County Council and online in memory of the late councillor Jerry O’Dea.
The Fianna Fáil representative for the Limerick City East constituency died suddenly over the weekend at the age of 55.
The well-known publican was expected to be elected Mayor of the city and council of Limerick later this week.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin is among those who have paid tribute to Mr O'Dea and, as a mark of respect, the Irish flag is flying at half-mast outside the council offices in Merchant’s Quay and Dooradoyle.
Mayor Daniel Butler this morning requested that a book of condolence be opened for the late councillor and he was the first person to sign the book at Merchant’s Quay.
Other books of condolence are being opened by the local authority in Dooradoyle and in the Kilmallock, Rathkeale and Newcastle West Area Offices.
An online book of condolence has also been opened and can be accessed on Limerick.ie.
The books of condolence will remain open for seven days.
