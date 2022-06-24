Deaths in Limerick: Friday, June 24, 2022

The death has occurred of Noel Haran Raheen, Limerick. John Noel Haran (Raheen, Limerick) 22nd June 2022, peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved Husband of Anne (O’Leary). Dearly loved Father of Luke. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Arriving at Raheen Church on Monday 27th June for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by Private Cremation.

John’s Requiem Mass can be viewed online. Family Flowers only Please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Eamon Houlihan - Parklands, Enniscorthy, Wexford / Shanagolden, Limerick. Peacefully at his home. Dearly loved and loving husband of Frances and loving father of Elizabeth, Conor and Caroline. Always loved and remembered by his wife, son, daughters, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law Brian and Andrew, daughter-in-law Clara-Jane, grandchildren Ruairí, Claudia, Hannah, Petra, Hugh, James, Robert and Patrick, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Browne’s Funeral Home, Enniscorthy on Sunday from 2 o’ clock to 4 o’ clock. Funeral arriving at St. Aidan’s Cathedral, Enniscorthy on Monday morning for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Enniscorthy Cemetery. Eamon’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on Monday at 12 noon online. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice. Those who would like to leave a message of sympathy for the Houlihan family can do so on the ‘Condolences’ link below

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of John Talty Raheen Gardens, Raheen, Limerick



John (Johnny) Talty (Raheen Gardens, Limerick. Formerly of Rathkeale, Co. Limerick and Coore East, Mullagh, Co. Clare) June 23, 2022, peacefully in the loving care of Milford Nursing Home.

Beloved husband of the late Anne. Dearly loved father of Jack (John), Trish, Mary and the late Diane. Sadly missed by his loving daughter-in-law Kathleen, granddaughters Anna and Sarah, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place in Raheen Church this Saturday (25th June) at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Old Mungret Cemetery.

John’s Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam

Mass Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Tony O'Brien - The Lodge, Ferndale, St Nessan's Road, Dooradoyle, Limerick / Kilbehenny, Limerick



On June 23rd, 2022, peacefully, after a short illness, at the University Hospital, Limerick, TONY, The Lodge, Ferndale, St Nessan's Road, Dooradoyle and formerly of Ballinatona, Kilbehenny.

Beloved brother of Breda (Bourke) and predeceased by his parents Nellie and Tim.

Sadly missed by his loving sister, brother-in-law Donal, niece Louise, nephews Tadhg & Donal, their families, special cousin Nollaig, relatives, staff, fellow residents and friends in Ferndale and the Training Centre and his wide circle of friends in the Dooradoyle area.

May he rest in peace. Reposing at St. Paul’s Church, St Nessan's Road, Dooradoyle, Limerick, V94 HP62 on Saturday (25th June) from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

Reception into St Joseph's Church, Kilbehenny for Requiem Mass on Sunday (June 26th) at 1 p.m. followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on http://www.churchcamlive.ie/KilbehennyAnglesborough

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Thomas Collins Ballycullane, Kilmallock, Limerick, V35 DR60 / Meelin, Cork



Tom passed away peacefully on 23rd of June surrounded by his Loving family in the exceptional care of the staff of St. John's Hospital. Predeceased by his brother Sean and sisters Mary & Eileen.

Sadly missed by his wife Mae, son John, daughters Mary (Egan), Anne Marie (Connery) & Liz (Kelly), his adoring grandchildren Eadaoin, Seamus, Orla, Emma, Kieran, Aoife, Thomas & Ronan, daughter-in-law Nuala, sons-in-law Jimmy, James & Adrian, sisters Betty & Peggy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours & friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence (Ericode V35 DR60) on Saturday 25th of June between 5pm-8pm. Funeral Cortege to arrive to S.S Peter & Paul's Church Kilmallock on Sunday 26th of June for 2pm mass. Burial Afterwards to Ardkilmartin Cemetery.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of John (Jackie) Hickey Assumpta Park, Island Road, Limerick City, Limerick. Jackie died (peacefully) at Milford Care Centre.

Very deeply regretted by his sister Mary, brother Robert, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. May He Rest in Peace

Funeral arriving at St. John's Cathedral on Saturday (June 25th) for Requiem Mass at 11am funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

For those who are unable to attend Jackie's Funeral you may view the Mass here

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Catherine Kit O'Connor (née Quinn) Gortnagross, Athea, Limerick



Catherine Kit O'Connor (Nee Quinn) passed away peacefully at her residence on 24th June, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Jer, parents Jack & Nonie Quinn, brothers Paddy, Ted, Mikey and Sean, sisters Biddy & Betty.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons John (London), Thomas (Athea) Patrick (London) Teddy (Athea), daughters Noreen (Athea) and Marie (Sheehy, Abbeyfeale), grandchildren, greatgrandchildren,sisters, daughters in law Theresa, Majella & Chris, son in law Tom, close friend Jack Quaid,nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home in Gortnagross on Sunday evening from 3pm onwards. Arriving to St. Bartholomews church, Athea, on Monday morning for requiem mass at 12.00 noon. streamlined on https://www.churchserivestv/athea

Kit will be laid to rest afterwards with her husband Jer in Holycross cemetery, Athea.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

If you wish to leave a message of sympathy please click on condolence button below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Marston Station Road, Askeaton, Limerick



The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Marston, Stormsfield, Station Road, Askeaton, Co Limerick peacefully in University Hospital Limerick following a brief illness. Will be sadly missed by his wife Shelagh, step daughter and son in law Oonagh and Ger, step grandchildren Jake, Rebecca and Megan, relatives and friends.



Private Cremation will take place at Shannon Crematorium on Sunday 26th June at 11am.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

