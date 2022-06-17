Search

17 Jun 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Friday, June 17, 2022

Deaths in Limerick

Deaths in Limerick - June 17, 2022

Reporter:

17 Jun 2022 7:00 PM

The death has occurred of Gerald Noel Lynch of Railway Road, Abbeyfeale, Limerick. Late of Ballybunion, County Kerry.

Sadly missed by his wife Nancy and children Merrill, Tara, Lorraine (and her husband Dave); brothers Tony, Pat and John; sisters Nora and Kathleen (and her husband Ian); grandchildren Liam, Owen, Conor, Emma, Caroline and Charlotte, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Noel is predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary, sister Mary and brother Tom.

Funeral Mass at The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale at 11am on Saturday (June 18) - click here for live-stream

Interment afterwards at Killehenny Graveyard, Ballybunion. 

________________________

The death has occurred of Vincent Lucey of Hollybrook, Glounaguillagh, Caragh Lake, Killorglin, Kerry. Formerly of North Circular Road, Limerick.

Beloved husband of Lisa and much loved father of Vincent.

Sadly missed by his loving family; mother Imelda, sisters Rebecca & Fidelma; aunts, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by his father Vincent.

Reposing on Sunday evening (June 19) at his residence (Eircode V93Y1T7) from 3pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to The Star of the Sea Church, Cromane on Monday morning (June 20) for Requiem Mass at 10.30am - click here for live-stream

Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery Killorglin. 

________________________

The death has occurred of Christoper Byrnes of Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick.

Beloved husband of Margaret. Dearly loved father of Mary, Peter, Susan, Christopher and David.

Sadly missed by his sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Johnny, sister Kathleen, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters Paddy, Claire, Rosie and Coogie. 

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday (June 19) from 3.30pm to 5pm. Requiem Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 11am on Monday (June 20) followed by Cremation Service at 1pm at Shannon Crematorium.

Christopher’s Requiem Mass can be viewed here

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

 

May they all rest in peace.

