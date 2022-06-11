Deaths in Limerick - Saturday, June 11, 2022

THE DEATH has occurred of John Quinn (Junior), Formerly of McDonagh Avenue, Janesboro, Limerick



Late of Dubai and Pilot with Emirates. John, died following an accident, in Dubai, on June 2nd 2022.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Debbie, children Isabel, Evan and Clodagh, parents John and Laura, sister Karen, father-in-law Joe Martin, aunts, uncles, other relatives and many friends in Dubai and Limerick. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Cross's funeral Home Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday, 15th June, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving Thursday, 16th June, 10.45am to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church for 11am Requiem Mass.

Cremation afterwards Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co.Clare at 1pm.

----------------------------------

The death has occurred of Joseph O'Sullivan (Wall) Shanagolden, Limerick, 10th June 2022

Passed away peacefully surrounded by family and the wonderful staff at Milford Hospice.

Predeceased by his Sister Maureen and sadly missed by Brothers Murt & Michael, Sisters Anne & Theresa, Auntie Mag, Brother in Law John, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Madigan's Funeral Home Shanagolden on Sunday 12th June from 5-7pm.

Arriving at St. Senan's Church Shanagolden for requiem mass at 12 noon on Monday 13th June. Burial afterwards in Kilmoylan cemetery.

----------------------------------

The death has occurred of Noreen FRAWLEY (née Loughman) Elm Place, Rathbane, Limerick



Noreen died peacefully, surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Raymond, dearest mother of Noreen, Anita, Raymond, Elaine, Tim & the late baby Daniel and loving sister to Kay, Michael & the late Seamus.

Sadly missed by her children, siblings, grandchildren Eoghan, Aoibheann, James, Daniel Yael, Evie, Celeste, her great-granddaughter Marley, sons-in-law Ray & Craig, daughters-in-law Rachel & Felicity, other relatives & friends.

Arriving at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro on Tuesday 14th June for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. No flowers please; donations if desired Limerick Animal Welfare

----------------------------------

The death has occurred of Joan Duffy (née Fitzgerald) Kilcullen, Kildare / Castlemahon, Limerick



Joan passed away peacefully, following an illness borne bravely, surrounded by family and friends. Survived by her loving husband Gary, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and amazing friends, whom she loved very much. Joan loved life and lived every minute. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home in Kildare (eircode R56EN83) on Wednesday 15th June from 4 to 8pm.

Funeral Mass in Castlemahon, Co. Limerick on Thursday 16th June at 1pm. Private cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Butterfly Club, Rathkeale.

----------------------------------

Messages of condolence may be left here.